UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A popular Italian restaurant in Lehigh County is celebrating its eighth birthday with a delicious promotion.
Fiorentina Grill, which opened in August 2016 at 1106 Trexlertown Road in the Breinigsville section of Upper Macungie Township, will offer 50% off all takeout orders (excluding steak and seafood items) noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, in honor of its eighth anniversary.
"We would like to thank all of our loyal customers for their continued support of our small business,” owner Giueseppe Di Fiore said. “It is our pleasure and privilege to serve the Lehigh Valley, and we hope our service and food continues to exceed the expectations of our customers!"
The full-service Fiorentina Grill serves a variety of authentic Italian dishes, including appetizers such as bruschetta, shrimp limoncello, Italian rice balls and mussels marinara; brick oven pizzas such as caprese, arugula and prosciutto, quattro formaggi and meatball parm; and entrees such as chicken Marsala, salmon piccata, crab ravioli and lobster and shrimp scampi.
Homemade pasta dishes include fettuccine alfredo, penne vodka, pappardelle Bolognese, lasagna, manicotti and eggplant rollatini, among others.
Other menu highlights include a wide array of salads, burgers, wraps, paninis, subs and sandwiches.
The restaurant also offers desserts such as cannoli, gelato and tiramisu, along with signature, locally brewed beer, including Fiorentina Lager and Fiorentina IPA.
The restaurant is a family-run establishment with DiFiore’s wife, Palmira, and their children — Antonella, Lidia and Mario — assisting in various capacities.
“The Di Fiore family invites you to come step into the world of Italian flavors where you will embark on a rich and exquisite journey,” a message on the business’ website reads. “From Napoli’s homemade fresh pasta to Sicilia’s frutti di mare and New York style pizzas; these are only some of our delicious family recipes. You will feel like you are in Italia or even Little Italy without the travel.”
Fiorentina Grill, which offers outdoor dining on a partially covered patio, is open 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.
Catering also is available. For more information, call 610-841-5666 or visit fiorentinagrill.com.