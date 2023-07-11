LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - An international burger chain is celebrating its newest Lehigh Valley location.
Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” is planning to host a "Burger Bash" on Saturday, July 29, at its Allentown area restaurant, 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Lower Macungie Township.
The 30-seat restaurant, which opened in December in the Shepherd's Corner shopping center, will host face painting and live music during the festivities.
Guests also will be able to enjoy a "buy one, get one free" deal on classic burgers and enter to win various prizes, including an Oculus virtual reality headset and Apple AirPods.
Additionally, Wayback Burgers of Allentown will present a $2,500 check to members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Allentown, an organization dedicated to enhancing the development of youth by providing specialized programs for success, healthy lifestyle, and leadership development.
Festivities will take place noon to 8 p.m., with the check presentation scheduled for 1 p.m., SuperNovA face painter/balloon artist scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. and musician Scott Samuels scheduled for 5-8 p.m.
Wayback Burgers of Allentown is a family-run eatery, operating under the ownership of Shivang Shelat and his sister, Anjali Shelat, and brother-in-law, Sanket Mehta.
The trio has long wished to operate their own business and was drawn to Wayback after immediately becoming fans during a visit to the chain’s location off of Freemansburg Avenue in Bethlehem Township.
"The Cheeeesy is one of the best burgers," Shivang said. "It's cooked to order with two beef patties and four slices of American cheese on a grilled and buttered bun."
Founded as a hamburger stand, Jake's Hamburgers, in 1991 in Newark, Delaware, Wayback Burgers has grown to more than 170 locations worldwide. Now based in Connecticut, the chain is known for its cooked-to-order burgers, available as classic double patties or as a single patty.
The Lower Macungie restaurant, operating 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, offers the chain's full menu, including other popular burgers like the classic, double bacon and "Big Easy."
Other menu highlights include crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, Impossible Burgers, cheesesteaks, hot dogs, chicken tenders, salads and sides such as mac and cheese bites, cajun tots, onion rings and fries.
Hand-dipped milkshakes in flavors such as coffee, Oreo cookie and strawberry banana are made to order using Blue Bunny ice cream and milk.
Other regional Wayback Burgers locations operate in Bethlehem Township, Schnecksville, Wyomissing, New Britain Township in Bucks County and West Pottsgrove Township and Upper Providence Township in Montgomery County.