MACUNGIE, Pa. - Coffee, crab cakes and club sandwiches are returning to a decades-old restaurant site in Lehigh County.
Macungie Diner, a family-run eatery offering breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, is expected to open in early 2023 at 202 E. Main St. in Macungie, co-owner Will Perez said.
The property was formerly the home of Bear Swamp Diner, which shuttered in 2020 after more than 30 years of business.
The 110-seat Macungie Diner will be run by Perez and his parents, Manuel and Sully Perez. The Kutztown family also operates The New Schnecksville Diner in North Whitehall Township.
"We are 95% done with the renovations and are hoping to open sometime in January," Will said. "A lot of our equipment was backordered, which caused some delays."
Macungie Diner's menu will be nearly identical to the one that's found in Schnecksville, Will said, with popular items such as chicken pot pie, lasagna, stir-fry dishes and broiled and fried seafood platters carrying over to the new eatery.
Menu highlights will include appetizers such as corn nuggets and pierogies; classic sandwiches such as a reuben and French dip; steaks such as a 10-ounce sirloin and 14-ounce Delmonico; and entrees such as breaded veal cutlet and roast turkey over filling.
Customers also will be able to enjoy a variety of freshly prepared soups, salads, wraps, paninis, grilled chicken sandwiches and 6-ounce steak burgers.
"Everything is made from scratch," Will said. "We'll also offer breakfast all day and homemade cakes and pies."
In addition to offering similar food options, the new diner also will feature "the same family-friendly atmosphere," Will said.
The Perezes are hands-on owners, who enjoy chatting with customers when they're not cooking, ringing up orders and tending to other restaurant tasks.
"We do a little bit of everything, but we really enjoy talking with customers," Will said. "It'll be the same way in Macungie. We're really excited to join another community where we will continue to treat our customers like family."
In Macungie, the Perezes implemented a multitude of building updates, including the installation of new kitchen equipment, countertops, lighting, furniture and a security system. They also remodeled the bathrooms and repainted the dining room and facade.
The restaurant is tentatively set to operate 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
"Our restaurants are family-run, and we want them to be a like a second home for people," Will said. "So, we're going to give everyone the best service possible in hopes that they keep coming back for years to come."
Both diners are currently hiring servers and hosts, and prospective employees are welcome to stop by the New Schnecksville Diner to apply.