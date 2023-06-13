BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A destination for locally brewed stouts, IPAs and other beers has ended operations in Bethlehem.
Cave Brewing Company, a nano brewery creating a wide range of artisan ales, lagers and seltzers, on Monday announced the permanent closure of its taproom at 521 Main St., inside Lobby at the Lofts.
"We will [be] going 'back to the garage' again for possible on-line ordering and we have a number of events scheduled around the Lehigh Valley that we will be popping up over Summer 2023," the announcement continues. "Unfortunately, the brewery will not open to the public."
Cave owner Jeff Bonner, who began homebrewing in 1989, converted his garage on Seidersville Road in Salisbury Township into a 740-square-foot brewery in 2015 before expanding operations to include a now-closed, 3,400-square-foot taproom at the South Mall in Salisbury in 2018.
The production brewery utilizes chemical free water from a 300-foot-deep well that helps it produce "consistent and delicious products," according to a post on the business' Facebook page. The facility also uses ingredients from around the world, allowing it to stay true to the various styles of beer that it makes.
Popular brews include an American Craft Pilsner, a Blindeye Barleywine, Christmas City IPA, Foggy Mountain Breakfast Stout, Peach Fuzz Hefeweizen and It's Always Sunny in LV (cream ale).
A post announcing the South Mall taproom's closure in summer 2020 attributed the shuttering to pandemic effects.
"COVID-19 and the restrictions placed on us made it impractical to stay open,” the announcement read.
Following the closure of the South Mall taproom, Cave's beers were available from May 2021 until December 2022 as part of the Wine & More on 1st tasting and tap room in Lehighton before the brewery's focus shifted to Bethlehem.
Cave, which sold its beer in front of the Main Street building during Musikfest last summer, began operating a pop-up location inside Lobby at the Lofts in late 2022. The operation became a regular fixture - offering a variety of craft beverages on draft and in cans - earlier this year.
"We would like to thank all of our customers who have supported us since 2015 and all the new ones that have recently discovered us on Main Street!" Cave's most recent announcement continues. "While our long term future is uncertain, the one thing that is certain is our deep appreciation for all of our customers who have supported us and made this crazy idea a reality over the years. THANK YOU!"
It's unclear what's in store for the space that Cave previously occupied at Lobby at the Lofts.
Lobby at the Lofts owner Jay Brew said the building is in the midst of changing ownership and there are new plans for Lobby at the Lofts, but he is not ready to announce them.
Brew and his wife, Dr. Mary Ellen Williams, spent the past few years renovating the five-story, Victorian structure to include updated retail space on the ground floor, an elevator and nine boutique, loft-style rooms on the upper floors.
"There's going to be a lot of surprises," Brew said. "We always do cool stuff down there, and believe me, it's going to be even cooler yet."