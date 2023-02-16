KUTZTOWN, Pa. — A taste of Mumbai is coming soon to downtown Kutztown.
Jasdeep and Rajni Grewal of Center Valley, Lehigh County, have purchased 163 W. Main St., near Kutztown University. They plan to open an Indian restaurant at the site by the end of April, according to a news release.
The couple have not yet decided on a name for the restaurant, which will feature North Indian and South Indian cuisine.
The news release was shared by Allentown's Lehigh Financial Group LLC, which helped arrange the commercial financing for the Grewals to buy the building and open the restaurant.
Rajni Grewal grew up in the restaurant business. Her parents own Indian restaurants in New Jersey, and her cousins own Indian restaurants in New Jersey and Easton, near Lafayette College.
The Grewals intend to hire a chef for their new restaurant, but Jasdeep says he likes to cook and plans to help out.
The couple will add equipment and make cosmetic changes to the building, which previously housed another restaurant, Spuds, offering burgers, wings, fries and more.
They also plan to add some seating and remodel the bathroom.
"Before we open, we want to make it a place that people want to come and have food that is wow," Jasdeep said.
Plans are to open the restaurant at 11 a.m. for lunch, close for dinner preparation at 2:30 p.m., and reopen at 5 p.m. for dinner. Jasdeep, however, said their plans could change depending on traffic and what others in the area do.
The Grewals also own two 7-Elevens in the Lehigh Valley area — one on Susquehanna Street in Allentown and another in Richlandtown. Because of Rajni's family background, they had wanted to add a restaurant to their portfolio.
Jasdeep said he had been looking at commercial real estate sites for a while when he found this opportunity — a location in a college town — to be ideal.