ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A chain known for its freshly prepared salads is expanding its regional footprint with a new location in downtown Allentown.
Saladworks, a fast-casual restaurant franchise serving made-to-order salads, wraps, sandwiches and more, is coming soon to the 600 block of Hamilton Street, next to Split Pine Axe Throwing, according to window signage.
A Saladworks spokesperson did not immediately return a message seeking more details, including a target opening date for the new outpost.
Saladworks, founded in 1986, has more than 100 locations nationwide, including four other Lehigh Valley eateries in Bethlehem, Trexlertown, Whitehall Township and South Whitehall Township.
A location on Route 248 in Lower Nazareth Township closed last year.
Other regional outposts can be found in Berks, Bucks and Montgomery counties.
The chain encourages guests to "be original" by creating their own salad, warm grain bowl or wrap by choosing a base (greens, warm grains or both), up to five ingredients (more can be added for an additional charge) and a dressing.
Customers also can choose from a dozen signature options, where they can choose a base of greens, warm grains or both.
Signature selections include Asian crispy chicken, avocado Cobb, roasted turkey club and grilled chicken Mediterranean (super greens blend, grilled chicken, roasted cauliflower, diced red onions, feta cheese, sliced cucumbers, roasted red peppers and suggested dressing of housemade lemon olive oil vinaigrette), among others.
Other menu highlights include fresh soups, sandwiches such as turkey 'n cheddar and cranberry 'n pecan chicken salad and panini melts such as chipotle chicken 'n bacon and tomato mozzarella 'n basil.
In downtown Allentown, Saladworks will join several other fast-casual eateries, including the nearby La Cocina del Abuelo, Starbucks, La Vida Cafe, Choco B, Courthouse Deli, Pizza Mart, Wafa's Kitchen, Frutta Bowls, Tim Hortons and several options at the Downtown Allentown Market.