BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - A new business is blooming in Northampton County.
Fox Summit Farm, a pick-your-own sunflower farm spanning more than 12 acres, held a soft opening Saturday at 1245 Keller Road in Bushkill Township.
Owner Brandon Krock, who lives next to the property, planted seven sunflower varieties – each featuring unique color combinations - beginning in early June.
He staggered the plantings over the next few weeks to ensure an ample supply of flowers would be mature and ready to pick at any given time through late September.
“I started planting back on June 2 because the sunflowers take about 70 days to mature,” Krock said.
“Then, I waited about a week and a half to two weeks to plant three other big sections. So, people will have plenty of great sunflowers - in a variety of sizes and colors - to choose from. Most people are familiar with the bright yellow ones, but there are also orange, pink and other shades. We even have very dark red ones that are nearly black.”
Admission to Fox Summit Farm is $5; and free for children under 13.
For individuals who wish to pick their own sunflowers, the cost is $2 per stem, with optional bouquet wrapping available for an additional $2 fee.
Visitors also can choose to simply take in the scenic sights by strolling the sunflower farm’s walking paths with friends and family.
Several photo opportunities, including hay bales, bicycles, velvet couches, a swing, mirror, tractor, and wagon, have been set up for use at your own leisure.
Guests are welcome to use their own cameras or have a professional photographer accompany them.
In its first week, the farm has already been the site of family, engagement, and maternity photo shoots, Krock said.
“People are welcome to bring their own props as well,” Krock said. “We give people a lot of freedom here, and we’re also pet-friendly. So, if someone wants to bring their dog, horse or other animal to pose with, they are more than welcome to do that.”
Krock, a 2011 Nazareth Area High School graduate, purchased the Fox Summit Farm property about three years ago.
Corn and hay previously grew on the land, but Krock decided to switch to sunflowers after visiting a similar farm in Wyoming County last year.
“My girlfriend kind of helped plant the seed when we went up to a sunflower farm in Tunkhannock, and I saw how busy it was during the middle of the week,” Krock said. “I realized how much people really love taking pictures in sunflower fields, and that led me to kick around the idea over the winter."
Fox Summit Farm, whose name comes from its location atop a hill and the foxes that frequent the property, is a family affair with Krock’s mom, dad and two sisters all pitching in to help.
Additionally, Krock’s girlfriend operates Wild Pear Photography, which is available for mini photo sessions at the farm on select days.
Drinks such as water, juice and Gatorade can be purchased at the farm’s shed, and food trucks will begin making regular appearances in the coming weeks, Krock said.
“In addition to sunflowers, we planted some pumpkins, which should be ready for picking in October,” Krock added.
Fox Summit Farm, which also sells branded tank tops, T-shirts and sweatshirts, is open 2-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Krock also welcomes businesses looking to host yoga classes, paint-and-sip nights, and other events at the farm to reach out to him for booking details. Info: 610-217-8150.