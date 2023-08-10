WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley's newest outdoor adventure venue is ready to open.
HangDog Outdoor Adventure will open Friday, Aug. 11 in Williams Township, the company said.
Billing itself as an "eatertainment destination," the venue includes an outdoor ropes course with four stories of climbing obstacles and zip-lines, a kids course, a dog-friendly beer garden, a gourmet food truck, live music and a lights show.
"We are thrilled to open HangDog, a space that will be much more than just a climbing adventure," said owner Michael McCreary, in a statement.
McCreary also operates Allentown indoor go-carting venue Lehigh Valley Grand Prix and its accompanying axe-throwing facility Go! Axe.
HangDog is situated at 410 Cedarville Road, just off of Interstate 78 in the Easton area.
Hours will be as follows, until sometime in November, weather-permitting:
- Monday through Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
In future years, the destination plans to open for the season on April 1.
There is no entrance fee for HangDog’s entertainment options, including live music performances, the gourmet food truck or the craft beer garden.
For climbers, the “Big Dogs” course rate is $59.95 per person (ages 8 and up) and the “Pups” course rate is $29.95 per person (ages 5-7). The Big Dogs course is a two-hour experience and the Pups course is a 90-minute thrill for the little adventurers.
Buy tickets or book your event online.
Hangdog is a climbing term for when climbers rest on a rope. Climbers hangdog when it’s time to take a rest, take in the views and enjoy the adventure.