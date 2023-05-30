ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Burgers and other freshly prepared eats are returning to a longstanding restaurant site in Lehigh County.
Pura's Burgers, offering specialty burgers, sandwiches, salads and more, is expected to open within the next few weeks at 625 W. Liberty St. in Allentown, co-owner Karen Vargas said.
The building, at the corner of Liberty and Park streets, was the longtime home of iconic Lehigh Valley hot dog chain Yocco’s, which shuttered its downtown Allentown location in 2016 after more than 80 years of business.
Most recently, the space housed pescatarian cafe Almost Vegan from July 2020 to December 2021.
"Pura's Burgers will be a family-run restaurant," Vargas said. "We're excited to open and serve the community."
Vargas will own and operate Pura's Burgers with her husband and the business' head chef, Malvin Almonte, who honed his culinary skill at various New York City restaurants before moving to Allentown.
Almonte's sister also will be helping at the Allentown eatery, which is named after Almonte's great grandmother.
"His great grandmother is the one who taught him how to cook and always encouraged him since he was little," Vargas said. "It's always been his dream to operate his own restaurant."
Pura's Burgers will offer more than a half dozen specialty burgers, made from fresh, never-frozen beef.
Toppings will include fresh fruits and vegetables such as lettuce, tomato and pineapple, and a few specialty varieties also will feature fresh seafood such as salmon and octopus, Vargas said.
There also will be an "air, land and water" burger, with beef, chicken and shrimp.
Other menu highlights will include pastrami sandwiches, empanadas and fresh fruit juices.
"We're also going to have homemade desserts such as flan and dulce de leche," Vargas said.
Almonte and Vargas are overhauling the space with new black and yellow wall paint, dining tables and chairs and other improvements.
The restaurant's logo features a drawing of Almonte holding a burger and wearing a baseball hat of his favorite sports team, the New York Yankees.
Pura's Burgers will join other Allentown burger destinations, including Wert's Cafe and Bell Hall.