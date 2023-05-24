HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Pizza, pasta and other Italian specialties are returning to a familiar spot in Northampton County.
Taste of Italy Ristorante, a full-service, BYOB restaurant serving freshly prepared Italian cuisine, is set to open Wednesday, May 24, in space that previously housed other Italian dining destinations - Bella's Ristorante and Ella's Ristorante & Pizzeria - at 639 Main St. in Hellertown.
Owner Joe Grisafi of Center Valley is a longtime Lehigh Valley chef and restaurateur, known for operating other Italian restaurants - including the former Roma Ristorante on Airport Road and a former iteration of Taste of Italy on Catasauqua Road, both in Hanover Township, Lehigh County - with his family.
He also opened Corked in Bethlehem and The Pizza Joint in Allentown before selling those businesses over the past few years. In Whitehall Township, he ran the former Joey G's Italian Kitchen on Grape Street from 2016 to 2019.
"I've had some great experiences with other restaurants, and I'm excited to get back into the swing of things again," Grisafi said. "For a minute, I thought I was out of the restaurant business, but the apron pulled me back. Serving people great food is my passion, for sure."
At the new iteration of Taste of Italy, customers will find several familiar favorites such as shrimp limoncello and pancetta-wrapped scallops from these past establishments.
Popular returning entrees will include chicken Giuseppe (egg-dipped, pan-fried chicken breast topped with prosciutto, lump crabmeat, melted mozzarella and vodka sauce over pasta), veal Sinatra (breaded veal, scallops and shrimp sauteed with spinach and mushrooms in a pink vodka sauce over pasta) and seafood Gorgonzola (lump crabmeat, shrimp and scallops with garlic, shallots and Gorgonzola cream sauce, topped with pesto crab arancini and served over choice of pasta), among others.
"We're bringing back the old favorites," Grisafi said. "Over 90% of the menu will be made up of items that were served at both Roma and the original Taste of Italy."
Customers can expect authentic, made-from-scratch Italian dishes, including appetizers such as homemade meatballs and ricotta, shrimp and crabmeat portobello, burrata bruschetta and eggplant Romano; 12-inch, brick-oven pizzettas such as four cheese white, red clam and shrimp, chicken alla vodka and truffle mushroom; and classic pasta dishes such as baked four cheese ravioli, spaghetti carbonara, rigatoni tartufo Bolognese and fusilli alla vodka.
There also will be seafood pasta selections such as spaghetti frutti di mare and lemon linguini shrimp scampi along with three types of lasagna - Nonna's, eggplant and seafood.
House bread will be included with entrees, and customers will be able to add a side salad for $4. Premium, Italian-imported pastas will include spaghetti, rigatoni, linguini, capellini, Mafaldine, fusilli and pipette.
"We'll also have the Italian staples - like Marsala, picatta, parmigiana and Francese with a choice of protein - because people just know them and love them," Grisafi said.
Other customizable dishes will include salads such as Caesar and roasted beet and burrata and risottos such as pesto and truffle mushroom that will be available with chicken, shrimp, salmon, lump crabmeat, chicken cutlet or seared scallops.
Most classic pasta dishes will be priced under $20, while "chef's specials" such as jumbo lump crab cakes, pan-seared citrus salmon over coconut risotto and veal Frangelico (thin fresh veal with cranberries, walnuts, Frangelico cream sauce, roasted potatoes and house vegetable) will be priced between $24 and $36.
"I'm excited to serve the Hellertown community," Grisafi said. "I live just a few miles away, and while there are a lot of pizzerias around here, there aren't a lot of other Italian food options."
Grisafi overhauled the Hellertown restaurant with new tile flooring, white wall paint, modern metallic light fixtures and kitchen equipment.
Aeshetic touches include original paintings, real and articifical plants, and personal touches such as framed family photos.
Seating will be available at booths and low-top tables with chairs, and Grisafi also plans to maintain al fresco dining on a rear patio while placing additional outdoor dining tables on a front sidewalk.
Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For the lastest Taste of Italy news, follow the business' pages on Facebook and Instagram.