NAZARETH, Pa. - A new business is serving up juicy burgers, seasoned chicken tenders and other fresh American fare in Northampton County.
Vista Grill, a fast-casual eatery offering made-from-scratch mac and cheese, onion petals and other dishes for takeout or delivery, opened Friday at 49 N. Broad St. in Nazareth.
The renovated space is the former home of Schubert's Bakery, which closed after more than 50 years of business in 2020 following the death of owner Stephen Riccelli.
In recent years, the property was home to another bakery, More Than Cakes Bakery & Pastries.
Vista Grill owner TJ Bostian of Lower Nazareth Township is looking to bring "more fresh food options along with more convenient service" to Nazareth area residents.
"I've worked in IT for years, and I'd often get home at late hours really hungry, with few options," Bostian said. "Many times, the choice was between Wawa or Wendy's. So, we're aiming to offer a nice variety of fresh, delicious and high-quality food that people can enjoy for lunch, dinner and late-night meals."
To help get staff accustomed to the workflow, Vista Grill is operating at reduced hours - 2-10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday - during its first few weeks.
Starting the week of Aug. 7, the restaurant plans to begin its regular hours of 11 a.m. to midnight daily, Bostian said.
"We're also going to have a grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration with the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce at 5 p.m. Aug. 8," Bostian said.
Vista Grill offers starters such as onion petals, cheddar cheese curds and fries (seasoned waffle or traditional); entrees such as grilled cheese, fish and chips, large chicken wings and a loaded mac-and-cheese bowl (topped with customizable options such as crispy beef bacon, chicken or mozzarella sticks); and desserts such as chocolate chip lava cake and cheesecake.
A variety of burgers, handmade on site using a secret ground beef recipe, include a double cheeseburger (with two smash patties, sharp American cheese and toppings on a griddle-toasted bun) and double beef-bacon cheeseburger (with two smash patties, melted American cheese and toppings).
Mac and cheese is made from scratch using Italian-imported flour for the pasta and a house-made cheese sauce, Bostian said.
"Indulge in American takeout delights with our juicy burgers, creamy mac 'n cheese, and perfectly seasoned chicken, expertly crafted with the finest ingredients," a message on the business' website reads.
Bostian, a 2017 graduate of Nazareth Area High School, overhauled the Broad Street space with new counters, kitchen equipment, wall paint, LED lighting and turf floor accents.
He also refurbished the original hardwood flooring and added wood cut-outs of Lehigh Valley landmarks such as Dorney Park and the SteelStacks campus around the interior's perimeter.
Customers can view Vista Grill's full menu and place orders online at thevistagrill.com. Delivery through third-party services is also available. Info: 610-665-3287.