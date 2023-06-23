EASTON, Pa. - A business offering handmade gifts, home decor and eco-friendly items is bidding farewell in downtown Easton.
Learke, a boutique selling unique housewares, potted plants, bath and beauty items and more, is planning to close July 29 at 65 N. Fourth St.
The shop, which opened in February 2020, is holding a storewide closeout sale with nearly all items (excluding original artwork) discounted 40% off their original prices.
Owner Molly Godfrey said ongoing construction associated with the nearby, recently completed Fourth Street Parking Garage affected business over the past couple of years, but the main reason for the store's upcoming closure is her desire to spend more time with family.
"I have two little boys who are 4 and 6, and when I'm leaving home and they're asking me why I'm going, it's hard to answer that," Godfrey said. "There's so much going on, and it's hard to balance it all, especially recently."
"This past year was filled with a lot of loss in terms of losing loved ones. So, I just realized that life is too short to not spend as much time as possible with those we care about most."
Learke offers a wide array of gifts and housewares, including candles, coasters, dishware, woven baskets, animal-shaped doormats, machine-washable produce bags, baby items such as onesies and light-up sensory toys and personal care products such as body butter, hand cream, pomade and beard care items.
Customers also can shop succulents and other plants along with fashion accessories such as hats, scarves, jewelry and handbags.
Godfrey also is planning to display some holiday items, including Christmas cards, ornaments and candles, during the closeout sale.
Discounts may increase over the next several weeks, depending on the amount of inventory remaining, she said.
Customers can shop in-person in the boutique or on the business' online store, learke.com.
"The hardest part about deciding to close was I didn't want to let my customers down," Godfrey said. "I'm so thankful for the people who I've met while operating this business. The supportive comments from customers and all of the people reaching out to me recently about the business has just been amazing. I'm glad that I had that effect on people, and I'm glad that I created a safe, happy place for them to shop."
Some good news for Learke customers: Some of the business' items, including mugs, lip balm, jewelry and stationery cards, are available at Better Life With Bry, a store that opened last summer on the Lehigh Valley Mall's lower level in Whitehall Township.
Better Life With Bry owner Bryanna Tomkins stopped into Learke one day, and the pair "immediately hit it off," Godfrey said.
Better Life With Bry offers natural and handmade body, home and cleaning products, including bar and foaming hand soap, body scrubs and washes, lotions, essential oils, soy candles and melts and all-purpose cleaner.
"We have a lot in common," Godfrey said. "It's another woman-owned business that cares about the environment and prioritizes natural ingredients. I'm also a mental health advocate, and [Tomkins] does a lot for mental health as well. So, we're very much on the same page in a lot of ways."
Godfrey and her husband purchased the three-story building on Fourth Street last year.
There are no new retail tenants lined up for the ground-floor space that Learke is vacating, but Godfrey welcomes any business owners interested in renting the space to inquire about details at the shop over the next month.
Individuals with Learke gift cards must use them before July 29, Godfrey said. They cannot be redeemed for cash.
For store hours and other updates, check the business' Facebook page.