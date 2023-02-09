BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new shop in north Bethlehem wants to bring "love and light" to the community, while helping other small businesses thrive.
Aroma Realm, offering made-on-site candles and other locally produced items such as salves, jewelry and baked goods, held a soft opening Feb. 1 at 200 E. Broad St.
The business, which invites customers to "light up your life," is owned and operated by father and daughter Tony Gentile and Dianna Partin.
Gentile is a Navy veteran, retired teacher and retired deputy with Pasco County Sheriff's Office in Florida, while Partin is a former teacher who stepped back from the profession to take care of her 5-year-old daughter, Zoey, who was born with a congenital heart defect.
The pair started Aroma Realm in 2020, originally selling their candles just online and at festivals and other events throughout the Lehigh Valley.
"When we went to festivals, we'd meet other crafters who we really liked," Partin said. "So, when we got to the point where we could open a store, we decided to bring them aboard."
Aroma Realm offers dozens of candle scents, including banana nut bread, balsam and clove, espresso latte, green tea, Japanese cherry blossom, lavender, lemon drop, salted caramel and snickerdoodle, in 4-, 8-, 12- and 16-ounce jars. Wax melts are also available.
There are also lotion candles; spell candles that bring cleansing, prosperity and protection; and Harry Potter-themed candles inspired by butterbeer, Dumbledore, Hufflepuff and more.
The business' specialty is custom candles, where customers can choose their scent, color and label.
"If your favorite scent is vanilla, and you go to a chain store looking for a vanilla candle, you're almost always going to find a white or cream-colored candle," Partin said. "But if you're favorite color is purple like mine is, you could come here and we could make you a vanilla candle that's purple. You'd also be able to customize the candle further with a label that reads 'happy birthday mom' or whatever message you want."
In addition to its candles, Aroma Realm features artisan wares from around a dozen other local vendors, including Crazy Daisies Design Co. (incense, specialty candles and unique gifts), Essential Alchemy Holistic Boutique (handmade healing jewelry and other crafts), Miss Mary Mack’s Terrarium Emporium (handmade terrariums), Witchletoe (hand-crafted ornaments, wreaths, bells and other crafts fueled by individualized reiki energy); Watson Candle Co. (hand-poured candles, soaps and more); Pixels N Creations (pixel art); and Glitteratti Bakery (baked goods featuring edible glitter).
There are also recycled and repurposed goods, including wooden boxes and fingerless dragon scale gloves, from MC2 Curiosities; and all-natural salves (made with essential oils, jewelweed and other ingredients), which help with skin conditions such as athlete's foot, eczema, rosacea, diaper rash, mosquito bites and sunburn, from Barefoot Beach Boutique.
Customers can even purchase winter hats, "fairy falls" (decorative hair ties with yarn and ribbons) and other handmade items from the store's youngest entrepreneur - Partin's 5-year-old daughter, Zoey, who's selling items under her Half Heart, Full Love brand.
"My dad and I know firsthand how tough it is for small businesses these days," Partin said. "So, when we had the opportunity to open a store, we wanted to help as many other local small businesses as we could."
The shop also hosts in-store events, including BYOB candle-making parties, yoga classes, drum journeys and community meditation circles.
"We want to help our community as much as possible," Partin said. "We also want our store to be a hangout spot. We have free wifi, and we're going to have a Keurig machine for coffee. We want it to be a place where people feel safe, happy and welcome."
Aroma Realm, which also offers custom candle fundraisers, occupies a renovated space that previously housed CKS Services - a locally owned printing and copying business specializing in legal printing, scanning and printing of blueprints - that moved to Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township in the summer.
Aroma Realm is open noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with Sundays being reserved for private parties and workshops. A grand opening celebration is planned for Feb. 18. Info: aromarealm.com.