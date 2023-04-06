UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A sweet addition to the Allentown area's retail roster is set to open later this spring.
Truffle Bar, specializing in decadent, hand-crafted chocolate truffles in a variety of flavors, is planning to open a brick-and-mortar location at 5831 W. Tilghman St. in Upper Macungie Township around Mother's Day.
The strip mall space, next to Dunkin', previously housed Yaro Poke Bowl & Hand Rolled Ice Cream.
Truffle Bar owner Brooke Dietrick has sold her truffles at Valley Preferred Cycling Center in Breinigsville, pop-up shops in downtown Allentown and various public events throughout the Lehigh Valley over the past few years.
The treats also can be purchased online through the business' website.
"I can’t wait to see all the familiar faces that have supported me for the past few years and look forward to seeing many new faces in the future!" Dietrick announced on the business' Facebook page.
Truffle Bar offers staple flavors such as chocolate, peanut butter, raspberry, orange, coffee and mint chocolate chip, along with seasonal varieties such as champagne, maple bacon, chocolate-covered strawberry and chocolate salted caramel.
Customers can choose from assorted and customizable gift boxes containing a variety of truffle quantities, including six, 12, 16 and 25.
The business also serves up other rotating treats such as truffle bombs, a take on the popular hot chocolate bomb "but with the "Truffle Bar twist." Each truffle bomb has a truffle inside along with hot chocolate mix and mini dehydrated marshmallows.
"I love chocolate," Dietrick writes on the business' website. "I love making people happy. And I love being a mom, wife and a woman who owns her own business. Let Truffle Bar make chocolate your best friend too."
Truffle Bar originated in 2016 when Dietrick, a former counselor at William Allen High School, started making the truffles for friends, family and co-workers.
She then hosted a successful tasting event at her fitness facility, barre3 in South Whitehall Township. Before she knew it, she had sold more than 4,000 truffles throughout the holiday season.
"Truffle Bar started with a dream," Dietrick states. "I've always loved taking simple recipes and adding that special twist to them. So when co-workers of mine started calling these truffles 'little balls of heaven,' I knew I had something special."
Truffle Bar ships its truffles nationwide, and the treats also can be ordered for special occasion such as baby showers, weddings and corporate events.
To shop Truffle Bar online store's truffles, visit trufflebar.store. For updates on the new store's progress, follow the business' Facebook and Instagram pages.