BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Local bars and restaurants are gearing up for game time, with the two most loved football teams in the region going head-to-head in the NFC divisional round playoffs.
"We started getting reservations for the game immediately after last week's game," said Clint Malek, General Manager at Sports and Social in Downtown Allentown.
He was in early, making sure things are ready.
"A lot of prep goes into the kitchen side of things. Just preparing food, making sure we're staffed up. Making sure our bars are ready to go."
"All hands on deck, we'll be ready to go. Our bartenders will be ready to rock out our nice drinks from our signature drink menu. Servers will be serving up the specials and keeping on top of everything," Bill McPartland, General Manager at the Clubhouse Grille.
He says reservations are over 50% full for the game.
"We've got a big Eagles crowd around here," McPartland said.
The restaurant offers specials like the "Philly Philly" Burger and the Upstate New York Spaghetti Parm, even one for the Bills fans on Sunday.
"A couple Philly specials, a couple Bills specials because I have some Bills fans working in the kitchen," McPartland said. "We'll forgive them."
Both say they welcome the rivalry.
"It does make it easier, it gets the crowd all in the one game," Malek said.
"It actually makes it easier to create a great energy in the space," McPartland said.
Even if they have their own biases.
"I'm looking forward to Philly winning the game tomorrow and having another big game after that," McPartland said.