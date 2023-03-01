PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - A local chef is expanding his catering business with a new commercial kitchen in Northampton County.
Chef Angelo Napoli, 34, has purchased a long-vacant, three-story building at 5664 Sullivan Trail in Plainfield Township and plans to convert it into a commercial kitchen for his catering business, Modern Fusion Catering, according to a news release.
Modern Fusion Catering specializes in custom menus for weddings, celebrations and corporate events.
Jeff Barber of Lehigh Financial Group LLC in Allentown arranged the business loan, allowing Napoli to buy the building and convert it into a commercial kitchen on the first floor and apartments on the second. The purchase closed at the end of February.
Napoli plans to gut the structure and outfit it as the main prep kitchen for his catering business, which he plans to someday expand beyond Pennsylvania.
“This is going to be a completely new wave of wedding food everywhere as we don’t do typical wedding food,” Napoli said. “We are totally different.”
Napoli, who grew up in Bethlehem Township, often saw the Sullivan Trail property on his way to his father’s Bangor pizzeria, Napoli’s Pizza. He often thought it would make for a great restaurant and had dreams of buying it one day.
Since starting Modern Fusion Catering in 2015, Napoli had been using his dad’s restaurant kitchen to prepare food. However, the catering business' growth in recent years necessitated finding his own space.
“We were getting too busy for it to be for two businesses,” Napoli said.
Napoli anticipates the renovations to be complete by mid-summer. The catering kitchen will have a tasting room for wedding clients by appointment, but it won’t have a dining room open to the public, Napoli said.
Apartments are planned for the second floor and possibly the third floor as well if zoning allows, Napoli said. Each floor is 2,500 square-feet.
Down the line, Napoli plans to franchise his business and use the Plainfield Township kitchen as the main food supplier.
“My idea is to franchise the company but this is where the main food supplier will be,” Napoli said.
Napoli has clients in Pennsylvania and New Jersey but plans to expand to other states as well.
Napoli said Barber, whom he met through a mutual friend, was instrumental in getting him the financing he needed.
“Jeff knew how to make it possible,” he said.
For more information on Modern Fusion Catering, visit the business' website and Facebook page. Info: 484-707-5683.