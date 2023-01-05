BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A restaurant centered around locally sourced ingredients has taken root on Bethlehem's South Side.
Wonder Kitchen, a farm-to-table restaurant focusing on Asian specialties, opened Nov. 10 at 102 E. Fourth St.
The corner property previously housed Jenny's Kuali, a 10-year-old Malaysian restaurant that owners Roy and Jenny Lim closed in September to focus on pop-up events, cooking classes and catering.
The full-service Wonder Kitchen is an extension of owner and chef Mei Xiang's four-year-old Wonder Garden, an organic farm at 3565 Reservoir Road in Lower Saucon Township.
For her dishes, she utilizes ginger, beets, fruits and other produce grown on her Lower Saucon Township property.
If Xiang isn't able to grow the food herself, she tries to source ingredients from other local farms whenever possible.
Dozens of fruits and vegetables grown at Wonder Garden, which also has a year-round farm stand, include carrots, lettuce, cabbage, radishes, asparagus, strawberries and eggplants.
Most of the items are grown outside, including seasonal tomatoes and watermelons, but Xiang also has two greenhouses where she grows kale, spinach and other items year-round.
She also grows a lot of plants native to Asia such as bok choy and various beans.
"We grow a lot; just ask me what I don't grow!" Xiang joked.
Xiang met Jenny's Kuali co-owner Jenny Lim when Lim started buying vegetables from Xiang's farm.
"I also worked in [Jenny's Kuali's] kitchen for a while," Xiang said. "So, I learned a lot from them."
At Wonder Kitchen, customers can enjoy starters ($5-$10) such as chicken satays, vegetable spring rolls and pork dumplings, along with main selections ($9-$16) such as curry fried rice, fried noodles (choice of egg or rice noodles) and "Wonder Ribs" (braised ribs with steamed bok choy; served with rice).
Customers will find a variety of Asian specialties, including Singapore rice noodles, chicken katsu (crispy Japanese-style fried chicken with cabbage; served with rice), gochujang chicken (Korean-style fried chicken with sticky honey-gochujang glaze) and nasi goreng (Indonesian-style fried rice with vegetables, fresh tomato, cucumber and sunny-side-up egg).
However, Xiang notes that the restaurant's menu will regularly change to showcase local, seasonal produce and will occasionally feature influences from other countries such as Mexico, France and Italy.
Customers also can purchase Wonder Garden's jarred products such as scratch-made ketchup, salsa, chili sauce, sushi ginger, candied ginger, pickled jalapenos, kumquat ginger mamalade, lemon ginger marmalade and apple ginger butter. The popular ginger garlic sauce from Jenny's Kuali also is available.
The restaurant, with booth and regular table seating, is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Info: 610-849-2682.