A locally owned and operated Red Robin franchisee is celebrating "three decades of Yummm" by giving back to the communities that it serves.
Lehigh Valley Restaurant Group (LVRG), operating Red Robin locations in central and eastern Pennsylvania, is celebrating 30 years of business with a “30 Charities in 30 Days” donation campaign - a month-long initiative to generate "ripples of kindness," according to a news release.
LVRG opened its first Red Robin location in August 1993 at Tilghman Square in South Whitehall Township.
Today, the franchisee owns and operates 20 Red Robin restaurants, manages the chain's first food truck, and employs more than 1,500 team members.
The three-part celebratory campaign will launch on Aug. 1, when LVRG donates 30% of its sales that day to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
The LVRG team holds this organization close to its heart as the franchisee's founder and former CEO, Stephen J. Hanzlik, passed away in 2010 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
LVRG will then donate $1,000 to a different local charity for each remaining day of August. Donation recipients have been chosen by LVRG’s team members and will be announced daily on the organization’s social media pages.
To cap off the month-long celebration and thank loyal guests for reaching this milestone, LVRG will be offering 30% off all dine-in food purchases on Aug. 30.
“Our founder's vision was not just about creating a great restaurant, but about building a caring and compassionate community," said Mike Axiotis, LVRG's president and CEO.
“In honoring his memory and celebrating the enduring spirit of LVRG, we are delighted to announce this initiative to give back to the communities that have embraced us over these 30 years. As we reflect on our journey, we recognize the incredible support we have received from the people who surround us. They have all contributed to our story and we could not have reached this milestone without them.”
The following locations are participating in this campaign: Allentown (Airport Road), Allentown (Broadway), Carlisle, Chambersburg, Collegeville, Dickson City, Easton, East Stroudsburg, Hamburg, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, Neshaminy, Quakertown, Reading, Saucon Valley, Selinsgrove, Wilkes-Barre and York.
Promotions on Aug. 1 and 30 will not include alcohol, gratuity, tax, catering, takeout or third-party sales.