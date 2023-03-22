WIND GAP, Pa. - A Slate Belt landmark restaurant is for sale for nearly $2 million.
Detzi's Tavern in Northampton County was listed on Monday.
The family-run restaurant at 570 N. Lehigh Ave. (Route 512) in Wind Gap was started in 1960 by Mary and LeRoy "Reno" Detzi, and is now run by the couple's triplet sons, according to the restaurant's website.
The $1.98 million asking price includes the 1.3-acre lot and the liquor license.
The restaurant has seating for 168 people, outside dining and parking for 110 cars, according to the listing by Coldwell Banker.