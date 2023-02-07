OLEY TWP., Pa. — A destination for meatloaf, creamed chipped beef and other homestyle favorites is coming soon to a landmark property in Berks County.
Redvo Restaurant, specializing in made-from-scratch American cuisine, is set to open Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6213 Oley Turnpike Road in Oley Township.
The property previously housed Oley Turnpike Dairy and petting zoo for decades.
"We're very excited," Redvo chef and owner Humberto Rojo said. "It's going to be a wonderful experience for us to serve the people in the region."
Rojo previously operated Penn Steak & Fries, a stand serving burgers, cheesesteaks and more, at the Coventry Mall near Pottstown for 33 years.
When the mall shut down the food court late last year, Rojo switched gears and embarked on a new culinary venture in Oley.
He is leasing the renovated dairy building from the property's new owner, Dean Wagner, with plans to offer breakfast, lunch and dinner daily at Redvo.
The full-service restaurant, with seating for around 86 diners at booths and low-top tables with chairs, will serve favorites from Penn Steak & Fries such as burgers, cheesesteaks and fresh-cut fries along with new options such as omelettes, pasta selections and pineapple-glazed ham steak.
"I make my own burgers from scratch, and people tell me that they are the best burgers that they've ever had," Rojo said. "Our chicken cheesesteaks are also very popular, especially the Buffalo chicken cheesesteak, which is the number one seller. There's also a spicy pesto chicken cheesesteak that a lot of people like. We have about 10 different sauces, which are all homemade."
Redvo customers will be able to enjoy a wide variety of wraps, hoagies, club sandwiches and "from the fryer" selections such as corndog nuggets, corn fritters, curly fries and pierogies.
Hot sandwiches, starting at $6.60, will include options such as Italian sausage, a pepperoni cheesesteak, chipotle chicken cheesesteak and hot ham and cheese sandwich.
There also will be a create-your-own sandwich option, where customers can choose their roll or wrap, meat (steak, chicken or sausage), cheese (American, provolone, Swiss or Wiz), sauce (Caribbean jerk, honey mustard, teriyaki and more) and toppings (sweet or hot peppers, raw or fried onions, mushrooms and more).
"I'm hoping that all of the customers from our previous restaurant come in to support us," Rojo said. "Many of them have been coming to me for over 25 years. So, I'm looking forward to seeing them again."
Dinners, starting at $12.99 and served from 4 to 8 p.m., will include house-made meatloaf, pork chops and ribeye steak (cooked in house marinade). Dinners will be served with choice of fresh-cut fries or roasted mini potatoes and the vegetable of the day or a house salad.
There also will be pasta dinners, served with garlic bread and choice of soup or salad, such as spaghetti and meatballs with marinara sauce and fettuccine with chicken or shrimp. Customers will be able to choose from a variety of house-made sauces, including alfredo, pesto, pesto alfredo and poblano afredo.
Redvo will operate 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, with breakfast being available from 6 a.m. to noon.
"We're also really excited to be serving breakfast, which we never did previously," Rojo said. "So, we're going to do dishes like omelettes, poached eggs, creamed chipped beef and meat, egg and cheese sandwiches. We'll have fresh home fries and hash browns, pancakes and waffles and meats like bacon, Canadian bacon, sausage, scrapple and pork roll."
Redvo will occupy a renovated space, featuring new kitchen equipment, furniture and decorative accents like live plants and wall art, that previously housed Oley Turnpike Dairy.
Longtime farmer and former dairy owner Eugene "Mose" Moser opened the dairy in 1970, nine years after purchasing the farm.
Over the years, Moser sold milk, served thousands of frozen treats and welcomed many eager people hoping to pet one of the farm animals.