FRENCHTOWN, N.J. – The Lovin' Oven, a Hunterdon County restaurant that was featured on the Food Network, will serve its last meal Jan. 1.
That is, until perhaps owner Julie Klein starts again, with a new location and format.
"The restaurant business has changed and it's time to move on," Klein said in a message to customers. "I'm going to pause to enjoy my family."
She has operated the restaurant for 18 years. The Frenchtown location is at 62 Trenton Ave. (Route 29) near the Delaware River. Many customers would walk along the path by the Delaware and Raritan canal about a quarter mile south from downtown Frenchtown to enjoy Klein's fresh food with ingredients from local farms.
The menu includes biscuits, fritters, pressed juice, huevos, quiche, avocado BLTs, multiple takes on pancakes, burgers and more. In season, seating was available on the restaurant's patio.
Klein's chocolate caramel salt tart was deemed "sinfully decadent" on the Food Network show, "The Best Thing I Ever Ate."
The Lovin' Oven was the scene of special events, including school auctions, benefits and parties.
"What a magnificent 18 years it has been!" Klein said in her message. She hinted at a new incarnation of the restaurant, "a more intimate version" of the Oven's hospitality.
"We hope to see you over the next week for a hug, a memory and a great meal," Klein said to her customers.
Check the restaurant's website for hours during its final week of operation.