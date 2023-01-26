LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A national hair salon chain is expanding its presence in the Lehigh Valley.
Great Clips, offering haircuts and other haircare services for men, women and children, will hold a grand opening 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at 6465 Village Lane, Suite 3, in Lower Macungie Township.
The new salon will operate in The Shops at Caramoor Village, near Gio Italian Grill and Osaka Asian Fusion Cuisine.
As part of its grand opening, the salon will offer refreshments and $6.99 haircuts all day. It also will host a ribbon-cutting celebration with the East Penn Chamber of Commerce at noon and a balloon artist and face painter for children from 1 to 3 p.m.
Great Clips, established in 1982 in Minneapolis, has more than 4,400 franchised locations throughout North America.
Stylists are trained in a variety of men's and women's haircuts, including fades, crew cuts, bobs and layers, and can work with all hair types and textures. Styling, including perms and formal updos, is also available.
Additional haircare services include beard trims, neck trims, bang trims and relaxing shampoo services.
"We pride ourselves on making it easy for customers to get a great haircut at a great price at a time and place that’s convenient for them," a message on the business' website reads. "That’s why we’re open evenings and weekends."
"And we’ve made it easy for customers to make Great Clips their hair salon of choice with our Online Check-In app and Clip Notes, a technology that allows stylists to keep notes on a customer’s haircut and is accessible at any Great Clips hair salon."
For more information, visit greatclips.com.