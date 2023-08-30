BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Individuals seeking top-notch care for their canine companions will soon have a new facility to frequent in Northampton County.
K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel of Bethlehem, a luxury dog boarding and daycare center, will hold a grand opening celebration 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at 3986 Township Line Road in Bethlehem Township.
The new facility is part of a New Jersey-based chain that has more than 130 locations open or in development nationwide.
The grand opening event for the Bethlehem Township location will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, food trucks, live music and outdoor games.
Attendees also will be welcome to tour the new facility, seeing firsthand the lavish suites with flat screen televisions, lustrous chandeliers and immaculate Italian flooring.
Often referred to as the Ritz-Carlton of dog hotels, K9 Resorts locations feature state-of-the-art amenities including premium Kuranda bedding, Microban antimicrobial protection built into the floors and an advanced, hospital-grade air purification system.
Furry guests are cared for by a dog-loving, well-trained and attentive staff.
The Bethlehem Township facility, located just south of Brodhead Road, features 10,000 square feet of indoor space and 3,000 square feet of outdoor play space, with a capacity of 125 dogs for boarding and more than 100 for daycare.
Jointly owned by Bethlehem natives Costas and Deb Hrousis, the new location will feature indoor daycare rooms for large dogs and small dogs, along with outdoor areas for private play and group play.
The outdoor areas will feature K9 Grass, a cutting-edge turf that is designed exclusively for dogs and features Alphasan anti-microbial agents that help fight odor and bacteria buildup creating a safer and cleaner environment for the dogs.
Outdoor areas will be routinely maintained with the finest hospital-grade disinfectants to ensure they remain clean and sanitary.
“In the outdoor play areas, we'll always match the dogs’ energy levels,” Deb said. “So, if they want to play with a ball or Frisbee, we’ll do that with them. If they just want to relax or lay down, we’ll hang out with them.”
A mixture of boarding accommodations includes luxury, sound-proof suites – measuring 8-feet by 8-feet – with high-definition televisions tuned to Dog TV or Animal Planet; executive rooms – measuring 5-feet by 7-feet – with privacy walls; and traditional compartments.
“The executive rooms are the most popular accommodation, and because of that, we have more than 80 of them,” Deb said.
Other notable features of the Bethlehem Township facility include a kitchen and feeding area, where dogs staying at the facility enjoy a diet of premium Blue Buffalo Natural Veterinary Diet meals, featuring a sensitive stomach formula; and a bathing area, where dogs staying at the facility are washed with premium Les Poochs grooming products and then dried.
“All of the dogs that stay with us will go home fresh and clean,” Deb said. “The last thing that someone wants to do when they get home from vacation is to wash their dog. They have laundry and a bunch of other stuff to do. So, we take care all of that. We’ll never send a dog home dirty.”
Deb, who previously worked in education for many years, got the itch to switch careers during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the same time, she got a black lab named Apollo, who she labels “1,000% people friendly but afraid of his own shadow.”
The combination of getting a dog and reevaluating her professional life led Deb to K9 Resorts.
“Apollo is afraid of lantern flies, lightning bugs, everything,” she explained. “So, needless to say, he got kicked out of several daycares because he’s just afraid of everything and wasn’t a good fit. So, I found K9 Resorts through a Google search, and it came at a time when I was also trying to figure out what I wanted to do in the next chapter of my life. All of the roads intersected, and it just seemed like the perfect opportunity and landing place for me.”
The Hrousises purchased the 2.2-acre property for their new business venture earlier this year.
The renovated building previously housed Chesterbrook Academy, a children’s daycare facility.
“This is very much a family business,” Deb said. “Our two sons and daughter are all helping out in various capacities.”
K9 Resorts was founded by brothers and lifelong animal lovers Steven and Jason Parker, who began their entrepreneurial journey in 1999 with a small pet-sitting business, according to a company description.
In 2002, Steven attended an international pet sitters conference, where he learned that high-end pet care was in demand.
Since then, the brothers have been researching and perfecting every aspect of pet care, eliminating the reasons dogs leave other facilities sick, dirty and stressed.
They opened their first K9 Resorts location in Fanwood, NJ in 2005, and the business began franchising in 2011.
As of 2023, there are more than 130 locations open or under development nationwide. Other regional locations are in Horsham Township and Lower Providence Township in Montgomery County.
To book a reservation at the new Bethlehem Township location, visit k9resorts.com/bethlehem.