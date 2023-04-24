EASTON, Pa. - A business serving up food and fun is moving after a few months of operation in Northampton County.
Punch Out Games, a board game cafe offering food, drinks and space to play nearly 300 board games at 161 Northampton St. in downtown Easton, is planning to relocate in late June or early July to 1458 Northampton St. in Easton's West Ward, co-owner Barbara Vasconez said.
The BYOB cafe opened in December, and Vasconez and her partner, Mik Matiss, over the past few months have dealt with several building issues, primarily ceiling leaks and other water damage, Vasconez said.
The owners announced Punch Out Games' upcoming move on the business' Facebook page.
"Thank you downtown Easton and all our wonderful gamers that have supported us through this entire ordeal," the online post reads. "However, all the structural issues have caused us stress, depression, loss of products, and money. This experience here has been a whirlwind of emotions and hurt."
Since the business' opening, the partners have grown increasingly frustrated by building issues - including water leaking through the ceilings of the bathrooms and dining/gaming areas and insufficient drainage in the courtyard resulting in accumulating water seeping into the business' interior - that they say haven't been addressed by their landlord, Shalom Neuman, of property owner 57 Fusion LLC.
Neuman did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the partners' grievances.
The ceiling leaks have resulted in water and debris falling on kitchen equipment, counters, tables and food, Vasconez said.
To battle these ongoing issues, the partners have spent roughly $34,000 of their own money on repairing the leaks as well as other improvements, Vasconez said.
"During trivia one time, it was raining and then the roof started leaking," Vasconez said. "And then all of a sudden, there was a puddle next to customers."
Vasconez said Neuman initially gave the partners breaks on their rent as remodeling delays pushed back the business' planned opening from September to December.
She said the partners are currently up to date on rent, but Neuman has asked for thousands of dollars in back rent, which they won't pay.
Instead, Vasconez and Matiss favored eviction, with the business set to vacate its current space at the end of May, Vasconez said.
"We spent so much money on this place and really tried our best," Vasconez said. "We're grateful for our friends and family who have been helping us in any way they can."
Vasconez said it will be business as usual in the current space until May 31. Then, Punch Out Games will temporarily close prior to reopening in Easton's West Ward "within a month or two."
During the transition, Punch Out Games will shift back to hosting pop-up events, where Vasconez and Matiss bring a selection of their board games to restaurants and other businesses.
Punch Out Games also can be booked for birthday parties and other private events, and current Dungeons & Dragons campaigns and Magic: The Gathering nights will be scheduled at different venues.
"This setback is only a chance for us to re-energize and come back stronger," the online announcement concludes.
Punch Out Games is moving into a ground-floor space of The Packard Apartments building at 15th and Northampton streets, near the newly opened Plants + Coffee cafe and plant shop.
At its new location, the business will be rebranded to "Punch Out Games Board Game Lounge & Eatery," Vasconez said.
The concept is staying the same, with guests paying $5 for two hours of playtime and $5 for every additional hour after that, Vasconez said.
The business' collection of games includes classics like Life, Jenga and Parcheesi; strategy games like Azul, Ticket to Ride and Betrayal at House on the Hill; and games inspired by popular movies and TV shows like "Family Feud," "Jaws" and "The Goonies."
There's also a "Staff Picks" section, where the partners showcase some of their personal favorites.
Matiss' top selections include Dune, Root and Cosmic Encounter, while Vasconez favors Wingspan, Photosynthesis and Sheriff of Nottingham.
At Punch Out Games' new location, customers will continue to enjoy popular food selections such as chicken nuggets, chili nachos and ham and turkey sandwiches, along with new options such as build-your-own rice and quinoa bowls, Vasconez said.
