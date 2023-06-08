TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. - A family-friendly resort - featuring signature restaurants, retail shops and an indoor waterpark - has added another way to make memories in the Poconos.
Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, at 250 Kalahari Blvd. in the Pocono Manor area, in late May welcomed Build-A-Bear Workshop, according to a news release.
The companies' partnership brings Build-A-Bear to all four Kalahari Resort locations, including others in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin; Sandusky, Ohio; and Round Rock, Texas.
Kalahari guests can make customized furry friends to take home as a lasting reminder of their fun visit with the launch of these new workshops, the latest in a series of new locations focused on theme park and tourist destinations.
“We love to bring the Build-A-Bear experience to places as fun and thrilling as Kalahari, and to provide guests the chance to create a furry friend as a keepsake of their visit to the resort,” said Chris Hurt, chief operating officer of Build-A-Bear. “Making memories is why our brand aligns so well with Kalahari and it is an exciting example of how we’re bringing our iconic Build-A-Bear experience to more places than ever before.”
“Kalahari is thrilled to partner with Build-A-Bear and offer another memorable experience for our guests," added Nikki Coyle, Kalahari's corporate retail director. "Our resorts offer many fantastic family experiences through dining, entertainment, retail shops, and so much more."
"This is another opportunity for guests of all ages to capture and make more memories. Our guests have been making memories for 20-plus years across our resorts, and Build-A-Bear creates a special, sentimental token to remember these moments by.”
Build-A-Bear has strategically shifted its location strategy beyond traditional malls to include non-traditional, tourist and destination locations that now account for approximately 35% of all sites through a combination of corporately and partner-operated experience locations, in settings such as family-centric tourist areas, amusement parks and resorts.
The new workshops at Kalahari Resorts offer the signature Build-A-Bear Make-Your-Own experience, with an assortment of furry friends that appeal to kids and adults alike. The stores also offer an exclusive Kalahari T-shirt, along with a selection of clothing and accessories.
At Build-A-Bear Workshop, kids and kids at heart enjoy a hands-on, interactive process to create their own, personalized furry friends. Guests are supported by a "Bear Builder" associate to walk them through each step, from choosing a furry friend, to stuffing it with love and partaking in the signature heart ceremony.
Build-A-Bear, a global brand with nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar experience locations, aims to "add a little more heart to life" by appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments.
The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on buildabear.com, including its online "Bear-Builder," the animated "Bear Builder 3D Workshop" and its age-gated, adult-focused "Bear Cave."
Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, with locations in Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas, are home to the country's largest indoor waterparks.
The African-themed resorts feature well-appointed guest rooms, a full-service Spa Kalahari, a family entertainment center, on-site signature restaurants, unique retail shops and a state-of-the-art convention center.