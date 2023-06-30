JIM THORPE, Pa. - A popular Carbon County creperie invites the community to celebrate its one-year anniversary with live music, complimentary food and drinks, and a chance to be a part of the decision-making process for its expansion.
Ma's Crepes & Cakes, offering sweet and savory crepes, baked goods, bubble tea and more, will host a free celebratory event in honor of its first year of operation, noon to 4 p.m. July 1 and 2 at 46 W. Broadway in Jim Thorpe.
The family-run business has become one of the most popular foodie destinations in Carbon County, and the anniversary celebration aims to thank the community for its overwhelming support.
Guests attending the event will have the opportunity to enjoy complimentary samples of bubble tea, mini cupcakes and live music acts.
"The past year has been so much fun," co-owner Tony Martinez said. "My parents are the cooks, and my sisters and I juggle the front and back. We never started a food retail business before, but we are all entrepreneurs, and my parents are truly amazing cooks. They've been catering family events for decades. So, we just figured everything out on the business end."
The creperie uses nearly all organic ingredients, with one exception being the graham cracker crumbles in the s'mores crepe, Martinez said.
Crepes range in price from $8 to $15, and top-selling varieties include breakfast options such as the "Egg Veggie" (egg, cheese, spinach, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes) and "Everyday" (egg, cheese and choice of meat - bacon, sausage or turkey bacon - drizzled with maple syrup) and sweet selections such as "Bunch O' Berries" (fresh blueberries, raspberries, blackberries and sweet whipped cream, drizzled with creamy chocolate) and "Fruity Tootie" (whipped cream filling, fresh strawberries, blueberries and bananas, with sweet chocolate drizzle).
Customers also can enjoy savory crepes such as manicotti (creamy ricotta, mozzarella and parmigiana, topped with tomato sauce) and empanada (ground chicken seasoned with sofrito, spices, melted cheddar and side of Spanish rice in a baked plantain cup).
For those with a sweet tooth, a rotating selection of baked goods includes cookies, kiffles and gourmet mini cakes.
"My mom is the baker and whips up all of the delicious baked goods," Martinez said. "What we have most often are cookies, danishes, cupcakes and mini cakes. Big slices of carrot cake and red velvet cake are always in stock."
About two months ago, Ma's Crepes & Cakes added custom and signature bubble tea to the shop's offerings, and the drinks' popularity has been "insane," Martinez said.
Milk tea, made with organic milk and tea and chewy tapioca balls, include varieties such as pink hibiscus, brown sugar, peach oolong, matcha and taro.
Customers also can enjoy a variety of fruit teas, including mango, passion fruit and raspberry.
"Because we have a bunch of teas and a bunch of flavors and syrups, you can make your own drinks," Martinez said. "There are endless possibilities."
As a faith-based, family-owned business, Ma's Crepes & Cakes prides itself on its commitment to the local community.
The family members, who commute from Macungie, Lehigh County to run the establishment, have a deep love for Jim Thorpe and give back to the community by donating a percentage of the business' revenue to local non-profit organizations.
With every purchase, customers can feel a sense of fulfillment, knowing that they are supporting people facing real challenges in the area.
In addition to their one-year anniversary celebration, Ma's Crepes & Cakes is planning for an expansion into another municipality. The business is eager to hear from their valued customers and receive feedback to determine their next location.
Attendees of the event will have an opportunity to provide input and help shape the creperie's growth.
Ma's Crepes & Cakes, which also offers hot and cold coffees, is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Info: mascrepesandcakes.com.