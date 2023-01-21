ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Merchants Square Mall's days appear to be numbered.
That's according to multiple vendors who asked not be identified.
The mall on South 12th Street was open as usual this weekend -- but vendors told 69 News told the mall is expected to close the end of March.
An online real estate posting shows the South 12th Street property being leased for industrial use, with the property's name changed to Merchants Commerce Center.
The real estate posting says the property is ideal for light distribution, such as an Amazon reseller.
69 News has reached out to the owner and realty company, but have not heard back as of Sunday evening.
69 News spoke with shoppers Sunday afternoon.
"Very sad, not just for the bond my son and I share, but these are mom and pop shops that are getting affected," said Chad Sattouf, of Allentown
Sattouf and his son Eli have been coming to the Allentown staple for years.
"We come if not every weekend, every other weekend," said Sattouf.
It's given them a chance to bond as father and son, while checking out the thousands of trinkets beyond the mall's doors.
"They're always changing up what's in there and it keeps you coming back because you don't know what they have and don't have," said Sattouf.
Jan Carlson said, "There's quite a few people who have read that it's closing. The place is quite busy today. Some places are closing already."