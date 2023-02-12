LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. — A new spot for fajitas, fish tacos and fresh tableside guacamole has opened in Northampton County.
Plaza Azteca, a chain of full-service Mexican restaurants, opened its second Lehigh Valley location on Friday at 3731 Route 378 in Lower Saucon Township.
"We had a great first day," operator Ali Arsalane said. "We had a lot of positive comments, and the community's been very friendly and welcoming."
The renovated building, located in the Saucon Valley Square shopping center, previously housed Taps Tavern, which closed in spring 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Arsalane, who operates three other Plaza Azteca locations in Virginia, gave the Lower Saucon building's former gray façade a fresh coat of yellowish-orange paint.
In the dining room, he implemented other cosmetic upgrades that include a multitude of artificial plants hanging from the ceiling and Mexican artwork featuring women in traditional Mexican garb and Day of the Dead makeup.
Original booths and other furniture from Taps remain.
Plaza Azteca, which bills itself as "the shortcut to Mexico," originated in the 1990s by two men from Jalisco, Mexico, and has expanded to roughly 50 locations in 10 states, including more than a dozen in Pennsylvania.
The chain's first Lehigh Valley restaurant opened in June 2020 at a former Tilted Kilt building on Lehigh Street in Allentown.
"At Plaza Azteca, we offer a genuine welcoming, warm and friendly atmosphere with thoughtful service to make you feel truly at home," a message on the business' website reads. "Whether you are looking for a relaxing escape or culinary experience, we are dedicated to meeting your individual needs."
Plaza Azteca features an expansive menu of Mexican specialties, including tacos, taco salads, nachos, quesadillas, chimichangas, sizzling fajitas and street elote (Mexican-style corn-on-the-cob).
Around two dozen burritos and enchiladas include options such as the Burrito Texano (grilled chicken, beef and shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with cheese sauce, mango sauce, garnished sour cream and pico de gallo) and Enchiladas Bandera (three enchiladas - chicken, beef and cheese, topped with three different sauces and queso fresco; served with rice and beans).
Customers can also choose from more than two dozen chicken, steak, seafood and vegetarian entrees, including chicken and spinach (grilled chicken breast topped with creamy spinach and bacon sauce; served with rice and crema salad); El Paisano (choice 10-ounce T-bone steak or grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp, mushrooms, onions and peppers, drizzled with cheese sauce; served with rice, beans and tortillas); camarones al mojo de ajo (sauteed shrimp with garlic mojo sauce, onions, tomato and avocado; served over rice with cilantro); and enchiladas vegetarians (three corn tortillas with steamed yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli cauliflower and carrots, topped with cheese and served with rice).
Combo platters, featuring various combinations of burritos, enchiladas, tostados and more, are also available.
The Lower Saucon restaurant, with around 120 seats, features a full bar offering more than a dozen draft beers and around three dozen tequilas.
Customers can choose from more than a dozen margarita varieties, including classic lime, coconut and watermelon, along with a selection of other specialty cocktails such as berry and mango mules, mojitos, palomas, pina coladas and passion fruit martinis.
The Lower Saucon Plaza Azteca, featuring a 48-seat, seasonal outdoor patio, occupies a stand-alone building that's also been home to other restaurants, including Kiki Rios and Starters Pub.
The chain also has Berks County locations on Anna Avenue in Blandon, Howard Boulevard in Mt. Penn, and Woodland Road in Wyomissing. Another regional outpost is on Plymouth Road in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County.
The Lower Saucon restaurant, which offers takeout, is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.