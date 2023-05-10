SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A business with a mission of "helping kids win at life" has opened its first Lehigh Valley location.
KidStrong, a "milestone acceleration" program for children starting at the age that they can walk through 11 years old, held a grand opening March 20 at 4723 W. Tilghman St. in South Whitehall Township.
The renovated Allentown Towne Center space previously housed discount home goods retailer Tuesday Morning.
KidStrong, with more than 100 locations in the United States and Canada, helps parents "discover their child’s superpowers and build future-ready kids who are confident making friends, run the playground, and raise their hand high in the classroom," according to the business' website.
Private training centers host classes with custom equipment and KidStrong-certified coaches, and members are also given online access to experts and training programs for parents and kids to continue making progress at home.
KidStrong focuses on whole-child development, including strong character (curriculum focused on life skills and helping kids be more confident and mentally tough), strong body (programming designed to increase physical literacy, strength and general athleticism) and strong brain (programming focused on improving mental development, problem-solving and creativity).
The Allentown area location is owned and operated by husband and wife Dale and Lindsey Brooks.
"It's a milestone accelerator," Dale said. "So, specifically coming off of two years of the pandemic, some kids are a little behind milestones that they should be hitting across the board. So, it gives them a chance to accelerate and catch up. For others that are where they should be, it gives them a chance to accelerate beyond that."
KidStrong founders Matt and Megin Sharp originally created KidStrong for their daughter, Ella, to help her become strong and independent.
Megin is a former physical education teacher, and Matt is a former collegiate athlete, and their goal for their daughter led to the formation of a team of experts who built a unique curriculum focused on building stronger kids through innovative training.
KidStrong's curriculum is based on the latest in developmental science and leverages experts in the fields of pediatric occupational therapy, child development, sports physiology, and physical education.
Age-specific activities associated with the program's three pillars - character development, physical development and brain development - are held during each class, Dale said.
For example, children work on character development by learning to make eye contact when meeting people and saying an affirmation, "I am strong, I am brave, I can do this," to help with positive self-talk, Dale said.
Physical development is accomplished through ninja courses and obstacle courses, featuring activities such as climbing ropes and flipping tires, while brain development incorporates puzzles, brain teasers, memory games and other activities, Dale said.
"There's an award that's given out at the end of the class - called the Coach's Award, and it's given to somebody who showed exceptional character," Dale said. "So, it's not necessarily for the fastest or the strongest kid. It could be for the kid who showed good character, who was a good teammate, or who showed courage if they were not sure about climbing the rope but eventually did at the end."
KidStrong classes are divided by age, with groups including walking through 23 months, 2-year-olds, 3-year-olds, 4-year-olds, 5- and 6-year-olds, 7- and 8-year-olds, and ages 9 to 11.
Children, ages 3 and under, participate in parent-based classes where a parent or guardian helps them maneuver obstacles and serves as a spotter during certain activities, Dale said.
Children, ages 4 and older, participate in independent classes where they carry out tasks on their own.
KidStrong is a leveling-up program, with students moving up in the system and taking on more responsibility as they hit more milestones, Dale said.
"So, a student's jersey color changes, and they take on additional responsibility in the class such as helping the coaches with demonstrating exercises or helping to set up the obstacles for the next round," Dale said.
KidStrong is a membership-based program, with parents or guardians choosing to register their child for one class a week or two classes a week.
Classes are held mornings, afternoons and evenings during the week as well as on weekends.
Monthly membership is $109 for individuals participating in one class a week and $189 for individuals participating in two classes a week, Dale said. A free trial class is available for prospective members.
"If for some reason they miss a class - maybe they're sick or they're out of town, they have the ability to use a make-up class," Dale said.
KidStrong has locations in 33 states, including four others in Pennsylvania. Other regional locations are in Doylestown, Bucks County and Collegeville, Montgomery County.
"We're hoping to open another one out toward the Easton area in the future," Dale said.
KidStrong Allentown also hosts birthday parties, and starting June 12, it will host weekly summer camps, Dale said. Individuals do not have to be a member to book a party or participate in a summer camp.
For the latest KidStrong Allentown news, follow the business' Facebook and Instagram pages. Info: 610-400-3858; allentown.kidstrong.com.