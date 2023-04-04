BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Foodies will soon say "ciao" to a new restaurant serving up Italian specialties in south Bethlehem.
The Orchid Steakhouse, a full-service, modern Italian steakhouse, is expected to open in late May or early June at 322 E. Third St., co-owner and head chef Genc Gashi said.
The corner space, at East Third and Polk streets, previously housed Molinari's, an Italian restaurant that closed in 2022 after 11 years of business.
"We're very excited," Gashi said. "The hard construction should be done within the next two weeks. Then we can do the fun stuff - decorate, finalize the menu and so forth."
Gashi will operate The Orchid with his wife, Samantha Gangewere.
The couple is implementing extensive renovations in the kitchen and dining room, including new booths, flooring, pendant lighting and reflective glass wall tiles.
They're looking to "elevate the restaurant quality" in Bethlehem by offering prime-quality steaks, top-notch seafood and modern Italian creations, Gashi said.
Gashi previously worked as a chef at Three OAK Steakhouse in downtown Easton for nearly six years, while Gangewere has been a bartender and server at various Lehigh Valley establishments, including Wind Creek Bethlehem and the former Roosevelt's 21st in Allentown and Bethlehem.
"We both have dreamed of opening our own restaurant for a while," Gangewere said. "When we met, it was just magic, and we decided to go for it."
The Orchid Steakhouse, accommodating 90-100 people indoors with additional seating on a seasonal outdoor patio, will feature a full bar offering classic and signature cocktails, draft and bottled beer and premium wines.
The food menu is still being finalized, but customers can expect a variety of house-made pastas, prime steaks, salads and appetizers, among other items, Gangewere said.
Dinner will be offered daily, with brunch selections also being served on Sundays.
"Our menu's a bit of a secret right now, as we're still working on it," Gangewere said. "But it's definitely going to be different than what everyone else is offering in the area."