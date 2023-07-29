QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A miniature metropolis where kids can explore different jobs like a construction worker, veterinarian, and post office employee is set to spark young imaginations next year in upper Bucks County.
My Size City, an indoor children’s play space featuring seven playhouses, a storytime nook and toddler play area, is tentatively set to open in March 2024 at 240 S. West End Blvd in Quakertown.
The roughly 7,200-square-foot space, in the Country Square shopping center, previously housed Throw House, an indoor axe-throwing facility.
My Size City co-owners Aaron and Heather Heinemeyer recently started renovations on the unit, which also will feature three private party rooms for birthday celebrations and other events.
The Quakertown couple enlisted the assistance of a Pittsburgh-area company, Lilliput Play Homes, to construct the child-sized play structures, including a fire station, post office, grocery market, vet clinic, doughnut and coffee shop, theater, and construction site.
They’ve noticed a scarcity of children’s entertainment options in the Quakertown area and are excited to bring a fun, safe and unique play facility to the region.
“We are immensely excited,” Heather said. “The response that we have gotten as we have announced it on social media has been overwhelmingly positive. People are just really looking for something fun for their kids that’s not 30 minutes away.”
The idea for My Size City began about two years ago when the Heinemeyers took their two daughters to another children’s indoor play space, Tiny Town, in Lancaster.
The couple’s daughters – now 5 years old and 7 years old – “absolutely loved it,” prompting them to wonder, “Why couldn’t we build something like this near our home?” Heather said.
The timing wasn’t right a couple of years ago, but in visiting the Lancaster facility again this past spring, the Heinemeyers once again found themselves discussing how much the Quakertown community needed a fun indoor play space for kids.
The difference this time? Now is the right time to pursue such a venture.
The couple looks forward to bringing their vision to life, getting to know the community, and providing a fun, creative and safe space “where little dreamers come to play.”
“We’re excited to build something that the community desperately needs and that our own daughters will also enjoy,” Heather said. “Kids can have hours of fun - imagining, stretching their brains and interacting with the other kids who are there.”
My Size City’s playhouses will feature a wide variety of interactive elements.
For example, the fire house will have a hose, pole and collection of fire jackets and fire hats, and the market will have shopping carts, shelves of food, and check-out lanes.
No televisions, digital screens or electronic devices will be incorporated into the facility.
“We’re going to have a plethora of toys and interactive elements,” Heather said. “The theater will be especially fun with a whole bunch of costumes and dress-up items that kids can use to act out whatever their imagination can come up with.”
The play structures will be located on one side of the facility, while a gated toddler area – where non-walking children can play with their parents – and storytime area – where organized storytimes will be held and parents can read to their children – will be located on the other side.
The toddler and storytime areas will feature bean bags and plush seating, Heather said. They also will have a park theme, with faux greenery and trees.
The entire facility will be wheelchair-accessible, and the Heinemeyers are also planning to host a monthly sensory-friendly open play session featuring dimmed lighting, less intense sounds, and space to decompress, Heather said.
My Size City will be geared toward ages 1-8, but there will be no strict age limit.
“We understand that there are older children who may still find joy in using their imagination and playing,” Heather said. “So, as long as children can respect the space and respect the children around them, they are welcome.”
The Heinemeyers are still finalizing the pricing structure for open play and private party packages, and they plan to keep the community updated on the business’ social media pages.
Heather, who worked as an event planner for seven years before her children were born, is especially excited to host birthday parties and other special occasions.
“I’ve basically been a full-time mom for the last eight years,” Heather said. "So, I’m excited to get back into the work world, and I’m most excited to start celebrating with kids for their birthdays. That’s my love and passion – event planning.”
To follow My Size City’s progress, follow the business’ Facebook and Instagram pages.
Foodie finds
New vendor offering brunch boards, charcuterie and more at Quakertown's Trolley Barn Public Market
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A new business has joined the tasty roster of food and beverage vendors at The Trolley Barn Public Market in Quakertown.
Pantry Crafted, offering artisanal charcuterie and provisions, opened July 14 at the 116 E. Broad St. market.
The business occupies the space that previously housed Jaquelyn's Sweet Shop near the front of the market. Jaquelyn's Sweet Shop owner Jaquelyn Hall-Yurasits closed that stand in June to focus on her new venture, Jaquelyn’s on Main, a sweet shop, coffee house and private event facility, on Main Street in Coopersburg. Full story here.
Restaurant in Easton reopens under new ownership, and it's a tribute to the original
EASTON, Pa. - A new restaurant has opened in a familiar location on College Hill in Easton, paying respect to its roots.
At 90 years old, Jake Miller, the owner of the former Jake's, never thought he'd see his name back on the front door of 501 Cattell Street.
He closed the business in 1996 after 30 years in business. However, nearly three decades later it's back with College Hill Cafe, Forever Jake's. Read more here.
Popular Thai restaurant sets opening date for new Lehigh Valley location
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A popular Thai restaurant that closed more than three years ago in downtown Easton is returning at a new Lehigh Valley location.
Touch of Thai, a full-service Thai restaurant that closed in late 2019 after about 20 years at 123 N. Second St. in Easton, is set to reopen Friday, July 28, at 1044 Trexlertown Road in the Breinigsville section of Upper Macungie Township.
Owner Pepe Sawaengphon spent the past few months renovating the Waterside Shoppes space and is excited to reunite with longtime Touch of Thai customers while also welcoming new diners to the restaurant. Read more.
Allentown updates
New auto repair shop in Allentown different than your typical garage
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Tucked away right off Union Boulevard in Allentown is a new auto repair shop. It's different than your typical garage, it's actually a new start-up. It's called Car-Up.
"Our shop will come to your home or work, pick your car up, service it, and bring it back to you when it's done," said founder of the company Larry Seibel. He's called the Lehigh Valley home for two decades and has spent his career starting tech companies.
Car-Up works through an app. Once you input your make and model, you can select the service you want or describe the issue you're having. Then, you schedule a time and Car-up picks up your vehicle. You can also schedule a tow if needed. Full story here.
Allentown fashion boutique closing, no longer planning move to Easton
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A downtown Allentown fashion retailer is no longer planning to relocate in the Lehigh Valley and will instead cease operations after nearly five years of business.
Bella Bridesmaids Allentown, a bridesmaid dress boutique that opened in late 2018 on the ground floor of the Two City Center office building, is set to permanently close on Sunday, July 30, at 645 W. Hamilton St. Suite 105, owner Erika Berardinucci said.
A final sample sale will take place Thursday through Saturday. Read more here.
Demolition starts on Willy Joe's in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular place for hot dogs and cheesesteaks in the Lehigh Valley is being reduced to rubble.
Demolition is under way at the former Willy Joe's restaurant on Lehigh Street in Allentown.
It closed back in April. Read more.
Property sales
Wawa boosts property values, as site on East Broad Street in Bethlehem goes for $4 million
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - There may be one sure-fire way to turn a corner property in Bethlehem into a multi-million-dollar bonanza: Build a Wawa on it.
The 741 E. Broad St. location that is home to the convenience store was sold for $4 million on July 21, according to Northampton County records. The last sale of the 1.7-acre property at the intersection of East Broad and Stefko Boulevard was in 2003 for $707,500, less than a fifth of the latest price.
Even with work being done on the Broad Street Wawa's gas pumps today, traffic at 6:15 a.m. was steady and parking spaces were few: locals love their Wawa. Full story here.
Bethlehem Township rings up another $1 million per acre sale at Dunkin' Donuts strip on Easton Avenue
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Real estate fever continues in Bethlehem Township, where another $1 million per acre sale was recently rung up on an Easton Avenue property.
The small retail strip anchored by Dunkin' Donuts, across the street from the Blue Grillhouse, changed hands for $1.6 million on June 5, according to Northampton County property records. The official address is 4460-70 Falmer Drive but the property has frontage on Easton Avenue.
The retail strip is also home to a Happy Wok Chinese restaurant, Sicily pizza and pasta, and a car wash. Green Pond Commons, as the center is dubbed, cover 1.6 acres, so the recent sale values it at $1 million per acre. Read more here.
Odds and ends
'On to bigger things!': Emmaus metaphysical shop moving to larger Lehigh Valley location
A family-owned business is making moves in the Lehigh Valley.
Handmade Mystic, selling healing crystals, hand-crafted jewelry and unique gifts, is planning to move its original, 2-year-old store in Emmaus to another Lehigh County location within the next few months.
Husband and wife Andrew and Danyel Harrison opened the metaphysical shop in May 2021 at 2 S. Fourth St., in Emmaus' triangle. Read more.
National retail chain eyeing 2024 opening of 1st Lehigh Valley store in Whitehall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A national retail chain is planning to open its first Lehigh Valley location next year in Lehigh County.
Floor & Decor, a specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, will set up shop at the site of a former Sears department store, which is being demolished at the western end of the Whitehall Mall, at Grape Street and MacArthur Road.
The Whitehall store is scheduled to open in the first half of 2024, according to a company spokesperson. Full story here.
Local Red Robin franchisee celebrating 30th anniversary with '30 Charities in 30 Days' donation campaign
A locally owned and operated Red Robin franchisee is celebrating "three decades of Yummm" by giving back to the communities that it serves.
Lehigh Valley Restaurant Group (LVRG), operating Red Robin locations in central and eastern Pennsylvania, is celebrating 30 years of business with a “30 Charities in 30 Days” donation campaign - a month-long initiative to generate "ripples of kindness," according to a news release.
LVRG opened its first Red Robin location in August 1993 at Tilghman Square in South Whitehall Township. Read more here.
Wells Fargo to close Montgomery County location on Oct. 4
Wells Fargo & Co. will close its Flourtown, Montgomery County, branch as customers switch to digital banking.
Banks across the U.S. are closing branches as customers opt to make transactions on their phone instead of going to an office.
"Wells Fargo has made the difficult decision to close the Flourtown branch on Wednesday, October 4, 2023," according to a statement from the bank. "Until then, customers can use each branch and bank with us as they always have." Read more.