SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A retail chain expanding rapidly across the country wants the Lehigh Valley to "join the Graze Craze."
Graze Craze, a national chain of stores offering customizable charcuterie boards and catering, is coming soon to 4612 Broadway in South Whitehall Township, according to the company's website.
The new store, occupying the former Kumon Reading and Math Center in the Tilghman Square, will be the chain's first Lehigh Valley location.
A company representative did not immediately return a message seeking more information, including a target opening date for the South Whitehall spot.
Graze Craze dubs itself an "innovator" in grazing, the food trend that allows people the flexibility to eat an entire meal or small portions of food during the course of the day.
The company offers unique options for people looking to host a party, cater a work event, set up a romantic lunch or simply treat themselves.
"The grazing style of eating provides you and your guests with a diverse meal plan in the form of a charcuterie style grazing box, platter or table that meets the individual needs and wants of everyone's personal palate and diet, in relation to those who may have special health or medical eating requirements," a message on the business' website reads.
Customers can choose the grazing-style board that best serves their party.
Various board sizes include small (serving six people), medium (serving eight) and large (serving 10).
Boards feature farm-fresh produce and house-made ingredients such as spiced ham, fresh-baked artisan bread and various dips, condiments and jams.
Popular signature boards include:
"The Gone Crazey," featuring spreads such as classic hummus or roasted red pepper hummus, cottage cheese dill dip, cranberry orange jam, raspberry jam, lemon dill mayo and spicy brown mustard; breads such as baguette, sweet dessert and seeded bread; meats such as hot soppressata, peppered salami, sweet coppa, prosciutto and fennel spiced ham; cheeses such as brie wedges, assorted cheese slices, goat cheese garnished with honey and pistachios, red wine merlot cheese (premium upgrade) and aged cheddar cheese (premium upgrade); crackers such as rosemary, cracked pepper and wheat; fruits and vegetables such as cherry tomatoes, mini cucumbers seasoned with everything bagel seasoning, carrots, kiwi, blackberries, blueberries, strawberries, grapes and sweet mini bell peppers; and sweets and nuts such as craisins, assorted mixed nuts, dark chocolate bark, pistachio and pink Himalayan sea salt; and
"The Sweet & Grazey," featuring spreads such as Nutella, raspberry jam, cranberry orange jam and honey; sweet dessert bread; Manchego cheese; fruits and vegetables such as grapes, oranges, kiwis, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries and raspberries; and sweets and nuts such as pound cake garnished with caramel and pistachios, brownies garnished with white chocolate syrup, lemon cakes, macaroon, craisins and dark chocolate bark.
There are also seasonal options such as the "Springtime Spread," featuring spreads including roasted beet hummus, classic hummus, roasted red pepper hummus, cottage cheese dill or lemon dill mayo, raspberry jam, cranberry orange jam, spicy mustard and honey; starches including seed bread, rosemary crackers, dessert bread and black pepper crackers; meats including fennel spiced ham, salami and prosciutto; cheeses including goat cheese, Swiss, Hatch chili cheese and gouda; fruits and vegetables including cucumber, strawberries, grapes, orange, broccoli, carrots, sweet peppers, cauliflower, tomatoes, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries and kiwi; and garnishes including chocolate bark, dried cranberries and mixed nuts.
Customers discuss food preparation and other order details with their own "grazologist." Delivery is free.
"Your Graze Craze food experience includes a fully accessible concierge grade of customer service at a reasonable price," a message on the business' website reads.
There are also grazing boxes such as "The Picnic Box" (suitable for a date night, anniversary celebration or picnic); grab-and-go options such as the "Grab and Craze" (designed as a small meal for one) and "Char-cutie-cup" (designed as a snack for one on the run); and add-ons such as gourmet pickle, bread and pickle boxes.
More than 60 locations are open or coming soon in 23 states, including one Pennsylvania location currently operating in the Jamison section of Warwick Township, Bucks County, according to the company's website.
Another Pennsylvania location is coming soon in Pittsburgh.
Tilghman Square, at West Tilghman Street and Broadway, is home to more than retail, medical, office and restaurant tenants, including Red Robin, Duck Donuts, Moe's Southwest Grill, Zio's Pizzeria, Lazeez Fresh Mediterranean Grill, Subway, Jersey Mike's Subs and Thai Origin.
Mizu Sushi & Hibachi Steak House, offering sushi, sashimi, hibachi platters and more, opened in March.