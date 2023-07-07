WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A national retail chain assisting homeowners and construction professionals with a wide array of flooring needs will open its first Lehigh Valley location in Whitehall Township.
Floor & Decor, a specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, is coming soon to the site of a former Sears department store, which is being demolished at the western end of the Whitehall Mall, at Grape Street and MacArthur Road, according to fence signage.
A Floor & Decor spokesperson did not immediately return a message seeking a tentative opening date or general frame for when the Whitehall store is expected to open.
Founded in 2000, Atlanta-based Floor & Decor operates more than 200 warehouse-format stores and five design studios across 36 states.
Regional locations can be found in Levittown, Bucks County and Moorestown, N.J.
The stores offer homeowners and professionals with a broad in-stock selection of tile, natural wood, natural stone, laminate and luxury vinyl plank, under one roof.
Also, Floor & Decor stocks the necessary tools, decorative materials, wall tile, and related accessories for hard-surface flooring projects.
Stores carry more than a million square feet of in-stock flooring and offer free design services, as well as a dedicated pro sales team.
"The company directly sources products from manufacturers around the globe, which enables it to bring the world’s best and most innovative flooring trends to its customers, at everyday low prices," a company description reads. "Floor & Decor has locations nationwide, but each store is bolstered by a local focus that creates a store experience and mix of products that meet the needs of each market served."
News of Floor & Decor's forthcoming Lehigh Valley location is the latest update in the Whitehall Mall's redevelopment.
Also set to join the shopping center's retail roster is The Gravity Vault Indoor Rock Gyms, a business aiming to provide a fun, welcoming environment where beginners and experienced climbers can learn, train and enjoy climbing together.
The Whitehall facility, totaling more than 58,000 square feet, will occupy the space previously occupied by PA Fitness gym, which closed in January 2022, according to a conceptual re-development site plan.
Prior to PA Fitness, Gold's Gym operated in the space for about 16 years, and before that, it was home to the mall's former Plaza Theatre and Leh's Department store.
Further details on the Whitehall facility, including a target opening date, are unclear. A Gravity Vault spokesperson could not comment on the project at this time.
The Gravity Vault, with 18 locations open or coming soon in five states, offers memberships, day passes, private climbing sessions and group classes for individuals of all ages and experience levels, according to the business' website.
Facilities feature climbing walls measuring more than 40 feet high, 45-60 top rope stations, extensive bouldering and dynamic lead climbing, cardiovascular and strength training areas, lounges and pro shops and private party rooms.
Wall features include arches, key holes, chimneys, cracks, overhangs and more.
The Whitehall Mall's conceptual redevelopment site plan also shows that there are leases or letters of intent being negotiated for at least five other spaces.
An available pad with a drive-thru, featuring two adjacent retail and restaurant spaces, is being proposed at the site of the former Old Country Buffet, the plan shows.
Additionally, 88 K-Pot, a restaurant offering all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue and hot pot, is looking to open a second Lehigh Valley location at the Whitehall Mall, according to manager Eddie Zhang.
The restaurant opened its first area location in April in the Bethlehem Square on Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township.
Proposed construction is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023, the plan shows.
Washington Prime Group, the real estate investment trust that owns Whitehall Mall, is unable to communicate more specifics on the proposed changes at this time.
"A redevelopment plan is underway to bring new retailers and experiences to our guests," a spokesperson said in a written statement. "Whitehall Mall remains committed to providing a dynamic mix of options for the community. We will share more details as we are able.”
In a Lehigh Valley Press article published in February, it was reported that Jordin Horan, of Washington Prime Group, was present at the Feb. 6 Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners meeting to elaborate on the Whitehall Mall redevelopment plan.
Horan noted that Washington Prime Group plans to demolish the Sears Auto Center structure and rebuild on the site, the article states.
"Parts of the Sears and Old Country Buffet structures will also be demolished to align the buildings with other storefronts in the lot, reduce square footage and increase visibility from the road," the article continues.
Other topics addressed at the meeting included the planned rock-climbing gym, leases being finalized with multiple tenants and other improvements such as enhancing landscaping, updating paint and increasing connectivity via sidewalks, according to the article.
A convenience store and coffee shop have also been proposed in the mall's parking lot, the article states.
The Whitehall Mall opened along Whitehall's Grape Street in 1966 with more than 50 stores, including then-popular retailers Woolworth and Zollinger's department store.
Vacancies have increased over the past few years, with 2020 hitting the mall especially hard with the departures of Sears, Old Country Buffet and plus-size retailer Catherines.
Additionally, arts and crafts chain Michaels moved its Whitehall Mall store across Grape Street to the former Babies R Us space at Lehigh Valley Mall in 2020, and PA Fitness - a bi-level fitness facility - closed in early 2022.
In recent weeks, the Whitehall Mall also bid farewell to buybuy Baby, a retailer of baby merchandise including strollers, car seats, nursery furniture, crib bedding, diaper bags and more.
Planning to vacate the shopping center soon is Bed Bath & Beyond, a home goods retailer offering bedding, bathroom items, home décor, furniture, beauty products and more, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April.
About a dozen Whitehall Mall tenants remain, including Five Below, Lane Bryant, Comic Masters, Bellisima Nails, The Pet Shop, Bella Bridal, Shoe Carnival, Men's Warehouse, Buffalo Wild Wings, Mission BBQ and anchor tenants Kohl's and Raymour & Flanigan.
Floor & Decor will open about a half mile west of another Whitehall flooring store, Lomax Carpet & Tile Mart, which opened in 2020 at the former Toys R Us building.