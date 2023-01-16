POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A nationally renowned destination for gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches is transitioning to a new dining concept in Schuylkill County.
Wheel, offering custom and specialty grilled cheeses, appetizers, milkshakes and more than 50 varieties of craft beer, will hold its final day of business on Monday, Jan. 16, at 201 W. Market St. in Pottsville.
Owner Savas Logothetides plans to transform the space into a new dining venue, Tres, specializing in tacos, tapas and tequila, in the coming weeks.
Wheel joined Pottsville's restaurant roster in 2016 and was named the number 12 diner in the country by "Travel & Leisure" magazine in 2018.
A second Wheel location - which will continue operating with the restaurant's full menu seven days a week - opened in 2020 at 125 E. Broad St. in Tamaqua.
Logothetides started planning the Tres concept for the Pottsville space in August.
"A lot of times in this industry, it's important that you stay fresh and that you always are evolving or pivoting to make sure that you're serving your clientele something that they want," Logothetides said on Monday.
Tres, which is expected to open in early February with a ribbon cutting/grand opening planned for Feb. 24, will feature mostly cosmetic upgrades that include new furniture, wall paint and an expanded bar, Logothetides said.
The menu will feature Mexican influences, but it also will incorporate cuisines from around the world.
Tacos, for example, will include Korean barbecue, an Indian-inspired variety and an "Americanized" option of "chicken bacon ranch," Logothetides said.
A variety of small plates, or tapas, will include empanadas, nacho plates and Spanish-style bruschetta, while a full bar will showcase an extensive tequila list, with specialty drinks that include an emphasis on palomas, margaritas and other tequila-based drinks.
"I wouldn't say it's a Mexican concept per se," Logothetides said. "The branding definitely alludes to Mexican, but this is more of a tacos and tapas concept."
"You're going to see a lot of different cultures represented with these types of tacos. I was visiting a place in Nashville and another in King of Prussia that did similar types of concepts. I really, really enjoyed them, and I thought that bringing something similar to Pottsville would be pretty cool."
Logothetides announced the Pottsville Wheel's transition in late December, referring to the upcoming transition as "a business decision - a difficult one."
"As the owner of WHEEL restaurants, it is with a heavy heart that, yes, we will be transitioning the concept," he wrote on the business' Facebook page. "LET ME BE CLEAR - without your support our team and WHEEL could’ve never achieved what we have in downtown Pottsville."
"I’m proud. I’m proud of my team, my guests who have been loyal, and the small business community we have been a part of for 6.5 years and will continue to be a part of."
The online announcement garnered more than 800 reactions, more than 500 shares and nearly 600 comments. Reactions to the upcoming change have been mixed.
"But why Mexican?" one customer asked. "It’s a great concept but this area has seen numerous Mexican restaurants come and go. Wheel was a great place for Pottsville, not your typical pizza, burgers, or Chinese that’s on every other corner in the coal region."
"Savas, I think it's a great idea and one I will definitely try," another person commented. "Was not a big grilled cheese fan but I'm so excited for the new concept. And have lots of Don Julio tequila!"
At Wheel, customers can build their own gourmet grilled cheese by choosing from more than 85 fresh ingredients.
There are breads such as sourdough, Italian white, pretzel bun and keto flatbread; proteins such as brisket, crab meat, turkey breast and pulled Buffalo chicken; toppings such as avocado slices, fried onion straws, grilled pineapples and Mrs. T's Pierogies; and dipping sauces such as creamy butter garlic, honey mustard, spicy ranch and tomato soup.
A classic grilled cheese with a side starts at $7.75, while a grilled cheese with protein and a side starts at $9.75. Sides include hand-cut fries, tater tots, pasta salad, grilled zucchini and mac and cheese, among others.
About a dozen specialty grilled cheeses include the "3 Little Piggies" (stacked with melted bacon cheddar, hand-patted 50/50 burger - half bacon and half beef, sweet bacon jam and spicy sriracha bacon on sourdough bread), "Philly Dilly" (thin-sliced ribeye, caramelized onions, homemade cheese sauce and deep fried pickle chips on Padora's Italian bread) and "Skooben" (Schuylkill County's twist on the classic reuben, with thinly sliced kielbasa, creamy coleslaw, 1,000 Island dressing and melted Swiss cheese on rye bread).
In addition to grilled cheeses, other Wheel menu highlights include appetizers such as fried Brussels sprouts, a crabby mac & cheese bowl, truffle fries garnished with grated parmesan cheese and "Bacon Bomb Bites" (deep-fried applewood bacon wrapped around creamy cooper cheese sticks); milkshakes such as cookies n cream, orange creamsicle and vanilla maple bacon; and a wide array of craft beer, Moscow mules, martinis and other drinks.
Tres, which will accept Wheel gift cards, will be a full-service establishment with customers having the option to order at table kiosks, Logothetides said. Takeout and delivery also will be offered.
To stay in the loop about Tres happenings, visit the restaurant's website and sign up for e-mail updates.