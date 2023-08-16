Jaindl Companies, owner of the beloved Pennsylvania-based soda brand A-Treat, has announced an exclusive partnership with HangDog and Lehigh Valley Grand Prix, two of the Lehigh Valley’s premier adrenaline entertainment destinations.
Effective immediately, A-Treat will become the official and exclusive soda brand and beverage supplier for both venues.
This partnership is designed to align the A-Treat brand with the “excitement, energy, and fun” associated with HangDog – the newly opened outdoor adventure venue featuring a four-story ropes course, beer garden, gourmet food truck and more, and Lehigh Valley Grand Prix – an indoor karting venue featuring a quarter-mile indoor track and gas-powered karts that top out at 50 mph, according to a news release.
Visitors to these destinations can now enjoy classic A-Treat flavors like Cream Soda, Sarsaparilla, Orange Cream and many more to enhance their experiences.
"Aligning A-Treat with HangDog and Lehigh Valley Grand Prix is a natural fit,” said David Jaindl, the Jaindl Companies’ third-generation president. “These venues represent the best in indoor and outdoor adventure and excitement, and we believe A-Treat will add to the joy of every visit. Our commitment to quality and enjoyment is reflected in this collaboration, and we can't wait to see the smiles on the faces of those enjoying their favorite A-Treat flavors during their thrilling experiences."
Mike McCreary, owner of HangDog and Lehigh Valley Grand Prix, also expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration.
"We are thrilled to partner with a brand that resonates so strongly with our community,” McCreary said. “A-Treat embodies the same spirit of fun and excitement that we offer at HangDog and Lehigh Valley Grand Prix, and we look forward to providing our guests with these refreshing beverages to enhance their experiences."
The Allentown-based soda brand was founded in 1918 by Joseph and Jack Egizio using the finest traditional ingredients available that consumers and enthusiasts have counted on for nearly100 years.
After being acquired by Jaindl Companies in 2015, the iconic A-Treat made a resurgence, still produced according to formulas that evolved from Egizio family recipes.