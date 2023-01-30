NAZARETH, Pa. - A Nazareth restaurant dishing out gluten- and dairy-free cuisine is making some changes to its business model.
Indigo 52, a year-old restaurant catering to people with a gluten allergy and other dietary sensitivities, is no longer offering dine-in service at 52 S. Main St., according to an announcement on the business' Facebook page.
The restaurant is now focusing on catering, hosting private events and supplying allergen-friendly products to other businesses.
It plans to expand its focus to include premade meals to-go, baked goods, hosting support groups and cooking classes for individuals with alternative diets and food allergies.
Chef Kadel will continue offering private chef services, and the business also plans to host pop-up events with "exciting menus," according to the announcement.
"Dine-in has been one of our favorite aspects of Indigo 52," the post continues. "We've enjoyed hosting you and getting to know you and your families - It was a very hard decision. However, dine-in is no longer a service that's feasible for us."
"There's a lot that goes into offering dine-in from a mental and physical standpoint. With young kids and personal obligations, it's been challenging for us to offer while expanding in other focuses. It's something we never planned to discontinue. Making the largest impact, advocating, and serving our community remain most important."
Indigo 52 owner Felicia Rocchino opened the eatery about a year ago in space that was previously home to Mediterranean restaurant Mersin on Main, which moved to Main Street in Tatamy in June.
Rocchino aims to satisfy hungry customers, especially those with food intolerances.
"We check all of our products thoroughly," Rocchino told 69 News last February. "I check them and the chef checks them. They're checked at least two times to make sure that they have no gluten."
Indigo 52's dishes are also peanut- and shellfish-free, and the culinary team takes extra precautions to make sure cross contamination doesn't occur.
Rocchino's goal is to lessen the burden that she's dealt with nearly her entire life.
"About four years ago, I went gluten free," she told 69 News. "I was sick. I don't even know how long in my childhood and in my teenage years. I kept going to the doctor as a young adult in college and I was getting sicker and sicker."
Indigo 52 offers a variety of from-scratch dishes, including breakfast and lunch options such as eggs Benedict, broccoli latkes, Buffalo chicken wraps, seasonal stuffed French toast and blueberry dill grilled "cheese"; and dinner entrees such as grass-fed steak kabobs, vegan "crab cakes" and pumpkin asparagus mac and "cheese."
Other menu highlights include appetizers such as cauliflower "wings" and a hummus sampler platter; and small plates such as squash fries, hand-cut truffle fries and roasted Brussels sprouts.