NAZARETH, Pa. - Downtown Nazareth is abuzz with new business activity.
A novelty shop - Comfy Cozy Apothecary - recently opened, and a French Regency-inspired bakery - Let Them Eat Cake - is set to open this weekend on the borough's Main Street.
Debuting this past weekend was Comfy Cozy Apothecary, offering gifts and goods "to nourish mind, body, home and spirit," at 40 S. Main St.
Customers can shop a curated collection of unique items - including artisan candles, jewelry, housewares and personal care products - made by small, independent businesses in the Lehigh Valley and across the country.
The shop also carries books, journals, healing crystals, eucalyptus and sage bundles, aromatherapeutic incense, yoga supplies, and bath and personal care products such as eucalyptus shower spray, bath salt soaks, beard oil and lip balm.
"I want people to feel like they're escaping their hectic lives when they come here," owner Jennie Brown said. "I want this shop to be a calming place, where your senses are activated by welcoming scents, music and interesting items."
Comfy Cozy Apothecary also offers tea, tote bags, room sprays, wall art, bamboo lunch boxes, gemstone bracelets, flower and herb seeds, affirmation cards and greeting cards.
"We have a little bit of everything in here, and I'm so excited to share it all with the Nazareth community," Brown said. "Many of these products are handmade, and a lot of them come from small, family-owned businesses."
"So, this shop is all about supporting independent creators while also offering unique, high-quality items to the local community. It's my hope that everyone leaves feeling comfy, cozy and nourished in mind, body, home and spirit."
Brown, an author of 20 books in various genres and a former high school English teacher of 14 years, moved to the Lehigh Valley from the Hershey area right before the pandemic.
She lives in Bushkill Township with her husband, son and three dogs, and she plans to utilize the Main Street space for writing as well.
"When we moved here, I knew that I wanted to have some sort of retail space that I could also use as office space away from home," Brown said. "When this building became available a few weeks ago, I jumped at it because it's the perfect size and has a little office in the back that's nice and quiet where I could get my writing done."
Comfy Cozy Apothecary is open 12:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 12:30-5 p.m. Sundays. Info: comfycozyapothecary.com.
Let Them Eat Cake, a French Regency-inspired bakery offering cakes, cupcakes, macarons and more, will hold a grand opening 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at 143 S. Main St. The first 50 customers will receive a free six pack of macarons.
The renovated space previously housed other bakeries, including Deliciously Decorated and, most recently, A.M. Bakery.
Taylor Romero of Nazareth started Let Them Eat Cake as a home-based operation about two years ago, making cakes, macarons and other sweet treats for weddings, baby showers and other private events.
With business steadily growing month after month, she decided to join forces with her mother, Channon Smyley of Easton, to open a brick-and-mortar bakery.
The pair aims to create "elegant, timeless desserts that taste as divine as they look."
They take inspiration from the opulent styles of the French Regency era of the early 18th century, with the bakery's tagline being "a bite of elegance."
Their goal is to craft fanciful and intricately designed cupcakes, macarons and other desserts "that not even the French royalty could refuse."
"Our desires have always revolved around creating top quality and edible art that emphasizes our connection to our understanding of life and its beauty, eminent enough to leave an imprint on the mind, and heart," a message on the business' website reads. "We adore our clients, and the opportunities to collaborate on bespoke designs, explore creative limits, new ideas, and themes.
"With considerable experience in all events, we continue to work heavily in testing and creating new designs, and bringing a taste of magic in every bite."
Let Them Eat Cake is a nod to a quote often attributed to Marie Antoinette, the French queen known for her extravagant lifestyle, although historians have generally concluded that she never actually said this exact phrase.
"Marie Antoinette very much believed in indulging herself," Romero said. "She loved the finer things - ornate and over-the-top, and she treated every day like it was a lavish occasion, which is what we want to bring to our customers. We want our customers to feel like royalty."
Romero, who earned her pastry arts degree from Mercer County Community College, started baking when she was about 10 years old.
She credits her mom with fostering her creativity and love for culinary arts.
"It's always been a dream to have our own bakery," Romero said. "We both love the French Regency era and have very specific tastes and aesthetic. For everything that we make, we use only the finest ingredients that we can get - like Belgian chocolate and European butter. We're all about the quality in our products, and it shows in our taste and presentation."
Bakery customers will be able to purchase grab-and-go cakes, cupcakes and macarons, and they'll also be able to place custom orders in advance.
A variety of cake fillings and icings are available, and Romero can create custom designs in line with various special occasions.
Designs incorporating flowers, chocolate gold drips and other elegant accents are Romero's specialty, and she also can make macarons in the shape of animals and other unique shapes such as a teacup and ice cream cone.
"I haven't seen these designs anywhere else in Pennsylvania," said Romero. "So, it's extremely exciting to be doing something different."
Romero and Smyly are also contemplating offering coffee and tea as well. Seating at about six tables will be available.
For the latest bakery updates, follow the business' Facebook and Instagram pages. To inquire about a custom order, call or visit letthemeatcakeshop.com.