ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new Allentown eatery is helping people lead healthier lifestyles without ditching delicious food and drinks.
Daisies Nutrition, offering protein-packed doughnuts, waffles, shakes and more, opened on Saturday at 1825 W. Tilghman St.
Owner Daisy Rosso of Allentown spent the past several months overhauling the space, which previously housed a barbershop, with new counters, equipment, wall paint and more.
"I'm looking to help the community make better choices," Rosso said. "So, you can have a waffle, but it's healthy. You can have an Oreo shake, but it's healthy. And when you try them, you think, 'Woah, this cannot be healthy.'"
The shop's offerings are made using ingredients from Herbalife Nutrition, a global nutrition company founded in 1980.
Protein waffles, $12 each, contain between 35 and 40 grams of protein, 280 calories and 3 grams of sugar, while protein doughnuts, $2.50 each, have 20 grams of protein, 200 calories and 4 grams of sugar, Rosso said.
Shakes, $8 each, contain 24 grams of protein and 21 essential vitamins and minerals, including iron, magnesium, zinc and vitamins A, C, D, E, B6 and B12.
The 200-calorie shakes also contain no trans fats.
Customers can choose from about a dozen shake flavors, including banana split, cafe colado, strawberry cheesecake and top sellers Nutella and Papi Churro.
"The shakes have all of the nutrients that your body needs when you're having a meal," Rosso said. "So, when people go on a diet, they can sometimes lack nutrients, and that's why they feel sluggish and have zero energy. These are nutrients that your body really needs, and we have them in our shakes."
Daisies Nutrition also serves freshly prepared energy drinks, $9-$10, featuring zero grams of sugar, 20 calories and 160 milligrams of caffeine.
The energy drinks, helping to support brain function and reduce mental fatigue, also contain various nutrients, including potassium and several B vitamins. About a dozen flavors include Beach Bum, Mango Tango and the customer favorite, Tropical Ocean.
"The energy drinks help boost your focus, memory, energy, metabolism and much more," Rosso said.
Daisies Nutrition, with seating for eight customers, is a family-run operation, with Rosso working alongside her mother, Daisy Zapata.
The pair also serves iced coffee, featuring 15 grams of protein, 180 calories and 1 gram of sugar.
Starting in a few weeks, acai bowls - with 18 grams of protein, 250 calories and 5 grams of sugar - also will be available, Rosso said.
Daisies Nutrition is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, follow the business' pages on Facebook and Instagram.