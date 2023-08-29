ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new destination for freshly prepared tacos, burritos and other Mexican favorites is set to join Allentown’s restaurant roster next month.
Amigos Mexican Grill, a fast-casual eatery offering customizable burritos, quesadillas and more, will open Sept. 18 at 932 Hamilton St., on the ground floor of the newly constructed Gallery apartment building, Amigos co-owner Angel Ramirez said.
Ramirez will operate the downtown Allentown restaurant with his friends, Kevin Rodriguez and Antonio Santiago. Santiago will serve as head chef.
“We’re just a few amigos who have an interest in great food and wanted to show what we love to the whole community,” Ramirez said.
Staff members will utilize unique recipes in preparing signature sauces and other ingredients for Amigos bowls, burritos and other dishes, Ramirez said.
Chicken and steak will be marinated for two days, and tortilla chips will be made fresh daily.
Diners also will be able to customize their orders by choosing specific ingredients, including fresh vegetables, proteins such as chicken and pork and made-on-site guacamole, queso, pico de gallo, Mexican corn rice and fried sweet plantains.
“We’re super excited because all of the thought that we put into the menu and the high quality of the food that we’ll be presenting,” Ramirez said. “We can’t wait for people to try it out and hear what they think. We took ideas from the public when developing the menu, and we’ll welcome ongoing feedback.”
Ramirez and Rodriguez, who have lived in downtown Allentown for about four years, are also excited to offer a late-night food option to fellow Center City residents.
The friends have been frustrated by the lack of late-night dining options in the area, and they’re planning to keep Amigos open until at least midnight every day.
Hours are still being finalized, but the restaurant is tentatively set to operate 11 a.m. to midnight or later Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday through Sunday, Ramirez said.
“When we’d get hungry, especially late at night, we often found ourselves either traveling to Bethlehem or Easton or ordering through Grubhub,” Ramirez said. “We finally said, ‘Why not us? Why can’t we provide fresh, never frozen food in downtown Allentown to help our community?’ So, that’s how Amigos originated – just trying to fill a void and feed people at all hours of the day.”
Amigos, next to DeSales University’s new location, will feature a colorful, jungle-themed wall mural by local artist Hector Castro.
A mix of high- and low-top tables and counter seating will offer seating for around 46 customers.
For the latest Amigos happenings, follow the business’ Facebook and Instagram pages.