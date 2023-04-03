PEN ARGYL, Pa. - A facility fostering creativity in budding and seasoned artists is coming soon to Northampton County.
Flowering Fox, an art education studio offering art and craft classes, paint-and-sip events and more, is set to open in early fall following renovations at 101 S. Robinson Ave. in Pen Argyl.
The space previously housed other businesses, including The Old Mill Family Restaurant.
Flowering Fox's owner, Dr. Lindsay Esola, has a PhD in art education and psychology from Penn State University and is the recipient of several awards from the Neuroscience of Creativity Conference.
She's presented her research on Enhancing Creative Thinking at multiple international conferences since 2016 and has been mentioned in a book, "The Runaway Species," by renowned neuroscientist David Eagleman.
Esola does creative consulting for businesses that includes improving presentations and marketing strategies, as well as provides professional development for teachers.
At Flowering Fox, she is planning to offer art and craft classes for toddlers through adults, advanced placement and gifted courses, BYOB events for adults and "Mommy and Me" keepsake events.
The business is currently booking mobile parties, and the property's 13,000-square-foot parking lot is scheduled to host food trucks and farmers markets.
Flowering Fox's first pop-up market and food truck event will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7. The event will celebrate moms, teachers and nurses.
Interested vendors can contact Esola at FloweringFoxStudio@gmail.com.