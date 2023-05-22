ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Beer buffs and wine lovers will soon have a new spot to stock up on their beverages of choice in Lehigh County.
The Bottle Shop @ PA Rye Co., offering dozens of craft beer selections and more than 80 varieties of domestic and international wines, is set to open at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at 538 Hamilton St. in downtown Allentown.
The boutique shop, occupying the former Cork & Cage craft beer store, will be adjacent to Pennsylvania Rye Company, a 9-month-old neighborhood bar and restaurant celebrating Pennsylvania rye whiskey.
It will be operated by friends and business partners Dan Gonzalez and Jesse Haik, who also own PA Rye Co.
"We're very excited to be bringing this to the community," Haik said. "Whether someone is looking to try a new bottle or purchase a familiar favorite, we're going to have a little something for everyone. Various price points will be featured, and our goal is to have a lot of wines under $20 because we want our products to be accessible to everyone. Still, we will also carry some really unique, esoteric wines like orange wines and off-the-wall varietals that you wouldn't find in your traditional wine store."
Customers will be able to shop selections from top wine-making regions around the world, including France, Spain, Italy, Australia, Chile and South Africa.
A wide array of varieties will include Malbec, Tannat, Pinot Grigio and Sauvignon Blanc.
"If I had to say we had a good collection of anything, it'd be Pinot Noir, various French wines and American Cabernet Sauvignon," Haik said. "We also have quite a bit of Burgundy and Chardonnay."
The partners are planning to bring in some Pennsylvania wines down the line, but to start, U.S. wines will be mostly coming from California, Washington and Oregon, Haik said.
Wine and cheese pairings, wine classes and other events are planned for the space, which features indoor and outdoor seating.
"We also plan to host a "Meet the Maker" series, giving brewers and winemakers a chance to talk about the products that they make," Haik said. "We want this store to be a fun and welcoming spot."
"We're also planning to have bottles that you can taste every day, and that list will change every week. So, one week, it may be a Chardonnay from France, and another week it may be a Chardonnay from New Zealand or California. They'd be complimentary samples because a lot of people shy away from purchasing different wines due to the fact that they're unsure if they'll like it and don't want to commit to a whole bottle. So, we want to take that intimidation away from the wine shopping experience."
In terms of beer, Haik and Gonzalez plan to source craft brews - IPAs, lagers, stouts and other varieties - from local breweries such as Funk along with popular breweries nationwide, including Deschutes Brewery in Oregon and SweetWater Brewing Company in Georgia.
For the beer and wine, some varieties will be available chilled in a refrigerator.
The partners are also looking to acquire a distiller's license to sell spirits under the business' own name later this year.
"We'd work with a distiller to make spirits under our own name," Haik explained. "Optimistically, we're hoping to get the distiller's license in the fall and have products ready to sell by Christmas."
In addition to craft beverages, The Bottle Shop also will offer a selection of premium, grab-and-go food options, including hummus, small and large charcuterie boxes with miniature baguettes and artisan salads and sandwiches made fresh daily right before the store opens.
Down the line, Haik and Gonzalez hope to push the deli concept further by offering premium meats and cheeses by the pound.
"We're going to have some really great salads, including a farro salad and caprese salad, and some unique Italian sandwiches with high-quality ingredients, including premium mortadella, mozzarella, prosciutto and balsamic reduction."
"This is going to be our answer to lunch as well. So, if people don't have a lot of time to sit down and get served, they could grab a salad or sandwich to take back to their office or eat it here at the shop."
The store, which is planning to hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration in June, will operate 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, with Tuesday hours possibly being introduced down the line, Haik said.
Restaurant hours for PA Rye Co. next door are 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
"We're filling a need in the community," Haik said. "We're offering fast, affordable and high-quality grab-and-go food for working folks downtown. And we're also offering fast, affordable and high-quality wines that people can enjoy back at their homes. Currently, people can't buy wine downtown. The closest liquor store is about two miles away."
Haik, a New Orleans native, started working in restaurants as a teenager. He's opened and managed restaurants in five states, including previously serving as beverage manager at The Dime restaurant at The Renaissance Allentown Hotel.
Gonzalez, an Allentown native, has more than two decades of bar and restaurant experience. He previously served as head bartender at the former Hamilton Kitchen & Bar in downtown Allentown before becoming a corporate liquor sales representative for Breakthru Beverage.
"We're excited to be bringing all of our experience together," Haik said. "We enjoy interacting with customers, and we're excited to get to know the community more here at The Bottle Shop."