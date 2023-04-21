READING, Pa. – A new café is open for business in Reading.
Mayor Eddie Moran joined in to cut the ribbon at the "Salt and Light Café" at 134 N. Fifth St.
The business aims to sell coffee and crepes — and be a place where people can have meaningful conversations.
The owner says the café's name comes from a Bible verse.
"Essentially, the salt preserves, and so we're trying to preserve what's good here in Reading," said owner Manny Mercado. "The love of Jesus to be exact, so we want to preserve that and also the light of the world, meaning we want to shine the light in our community as well."
The café also features Amish-made doughnuts.