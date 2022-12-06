BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A home furnishings retailer is bidding farewell to its storefront in downtown Bethlehem.
Domaci, selling furniture, area rugs, lamps and more, will close its store on Main Street following the holiday season, the business announced Tuesday on its social media pages.
"Over the past few months, issues beyond our control have left us no other option but to step back, refocus our priorities, and move on from our current location at 523 Main Street," the announcement reads. "While the circumstances haven’t been ideal, we're excited to move forward, pivot and continue to grow Domaci in new and exciting ways. After all, that’s what we do best."
Owners Derrick and Warren Clark said customers will actually see a lot more of the business in 2023 as they bring Domaci favorites "directly to your neighborhood" with the launch of a new Domaci Market Pop-Up series beginning in February.
Additionally, the business will further be popping up near people "in Bethlehem, the Lehigh Valley and beyond" with a new mobile retail truck that is set to debut in the summer, the couple announced
In the meantime, customers can continue to shop Domaci's curated collection of home furnishings, everyday essentials and decor online at domacihome.com. Local and nationwide delivery are available.
Plus, the business invites customers to book a complimentary interior style consultation to help they'll create a space they'll love to call home within your four walls and within this amazing community we love to call home.
"Don't get us wrong; we've loved every minute of having a traditional brick and mortar retail store in downtown Bethlehem," the couple stated in the post. "We don't, for a minute, take for granted the trust you've put in us and the products we offer; and we sincerely hope you'll continue to follow us as we move forward to develop Domaci as your go-to source for all things home."
The Clarks, who started Domaci as an e-commerce company in 2015, have been operating the business on the ground floor of the newly renovated Myers Building since December 2020.
In addition to furniture, the store features other home decor and everyday essentials, including drinkware and dinnerware, cleaning and personal care products, pillows, candles, clocks, wall art and holiday accents.
The rear of the space features a design studio, offering in-home design consultation and custom design plans for one room or your whole home.
The Main Street spot was previously home to the Clarks’ first Domaci store, which they debuted in 2016 before shifting operations to East Third Street on Bethlehem's South Side about a year and a half later. The south Bethlehem store shuttered in the summer of 2020.
Last year, Domaci expanded its storefront to include the adjacent 521 Main St. space in the Myers Building. The addition allowed for more furniture and home decor as well as a stage for live entertainment.
Domaci, meaning “home” in Czech — a nod to Derrick’s family heritage, also is operating a stand at Christkindlmarkt in south Bethlehem.
"Your support and dedication to Domaci through the years has constantly left us speechless," the Clarks' announcement concludes. "We look forward to continuing our friendships as we dive right into this new chapter of our locally-owned small business. At the end of the day, it'll always be the love of home and this community we love so much that will remain at the core of everything we do."