UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Just in time for Mother's Day celebrations, a business selling decadent chocolate treats is set to join the Allentown area's retail roster.
Truffle Bar, specializing in hand-crafted chocolate truffles in a variety of flavors, is planning to open a brick-and-mortar location on Thursday at 5831 W. Tilghman St. in Upper Macungie Township.
The strip mall space, next to Dunkin', previously housed Yaro Poke Bowl & Hand Rolled Ice Cream.
Truffle Bar owner Brooke Dietrick has sold her truffles at Valley Preferred Cycling Center in Breinigsville, pop-up shops in downtown Allentown and various public events throughout the Lehigh Valley over the past few years.
The treats also can be purchased online through the business' website, trufflebar.store, which is currently being overhauled but should be live again by Wednesday.
"I'm beyond excited," Dietrick said of her new shop.
In recent years, Truffle Bar's truffle flavors have included staples such as chocolate, peanut butter, raspberry, orange, coffee and mint chocolate chip, along with seasonal varieties such as champagne, maple bacon, chocolate-covered strawberry and chocolate salted caramel.
At the new shop, Dietrick is planning to continue offering these familiar favorites while greatly expanding the business' regular lineup to include around 18 dark and white chocolate varieties, including new options like lemon raspberry, dark chocolate-salted caramel, Key lime pie, blueberry pie, classic cheesecake and a birthday cake flavor, "confetti explosion."
Seasonal varieties will still be a part of the mix.
"The goal is to become a lot more interactive with social media by starting to do a flavor of the month that people would choose," Dietrick said. "So, we'd ask customers, 'Hey, what do you want to see this month?' And then we'd bring in those top flavors."
The store will feature a 72-inch display case, where customers will be able to browse and choose the different flavored truffles that they'd like in their containers.
Six-, 12-, 16- and 25-piece gift boxes will be available, and for customers who aren't sure what they want, a select number of pre-packaged truffle boxes also will be available.
"I love chocolate," Dietrick writes on the business' website. "I love making people happy. And I love being a mom, wife and a woman who owns her own business. Let Truffle Bar make chocolate your best friend too."
Truffle Bar originated in 2016 when Dietrick, a former counselor at William Allen High School, started making the truffles for friends, family and co-workers.
She then hosted a successful tasting event at her fitness facility, barre3 in South Whitehall Township. Before she knew it, she had sold more than 4,000 truffles throughout the holiday season.
"Truffle Bar started with a dream," Dietrick states. "I've always loved taking simple recipes and adding that special twist to them. So when co-workers of mine started calling these truffles 'little balls of heaven,' I knew I had something special."
The Upper Macungie shop will feature a new kitchen, featuring stainless steel counters and equipment, along with a "sleek, pretty and modern" retail area, featuring a faux greenery wall, neon signage and tables and lounge seating for around a dozen customers, Dietrick said.
"People could sit at a table to do some work or just hang out while having some sweets," Dietrick said. "The kitchen will be one where customers can see in. So, there are windows on each side, where you can see everything that's happening."
Down the line, Dietrick plans to host private functions, including girls night out events featuring wine and chocolate pairings and children's birthday parties, where guests could create their own truffle flavors.
About once a month, she also plans to welcome other small businesses to set up stands to sell their own items alongside her truffles.
"The store is going to be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays except occasionally for when I'd host pop-ups, allowing people to bring their concepts into the store to give them the opportunity to build their business like I did," Dietrick said.
Regular store hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. On May 14, the shop will be closing at 2 p.m. for Mother's Day.
Truffle Bar's treats also can be found at local festivals and a few other area businesses.
Blue Mountain Vineyards & Cellars in Lynn Township serves the truffles as part of the winery's chocolate and wine pairings, and Phoebe Floral in Allentown incorporates them into gift baskets and makes them available for in-store pickup as well as an add-on to online flower orders.
The truffles also have occasionally been available for purchase at Giacomo's Italian Market in Richland Township, just outside Quakertown, and Dietrick plans to keep them regularly stocked there after the shop's opening.
Truffle Bar ships its truffles nationwide, and the treats also can be ordered for special occasions such as baby showers, weddings and corporate events.
For the latest Truffle Bar happenings, follow the business' Facebook and Instagram pages.