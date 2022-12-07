PALMER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A longtime destination for calzones, cannolis and calamari marinara is continuing to dish out Italian favorites under a new name in Northampton County.
Amore Pizzeria, a family-run eatery offering made-from-scratch Italian cuisine, opened Nov. 14 at 3502 Greenway St. in Palmer Township.
The BYOB, full-service restaurant replaces Jimena's Pizza & Restaurant.
The strip mall space has also housed other Italian restaurants, including Luca's Italian Bistro and Giuseppe’s Italian Restaurant, over the years.
"So many customers have welcomed us to the neighborhood, and it feels really great," Amore co-owner Gloria Villeda said. "We're a family-oriented restaurant, and we look forward to meeting and serving more of the community in the months to come."
Villeda is operating the restaurant with her husband, Edgar Villeda, and partner, Primo Darwsan.
The team added yellow wall paint and other cosmetic touches to the dining room, which features seating for 50 customers.
A new menu features Italian staples such as bruschetta, stromboli and baked pasta dishes such as lasagna, manicotti, ravioli and veal parmesan.
Pasta dinners (starting at $10.95), which come with garlic bread, salad and choice of spaghetti, linguine, fettuccine or penne pasta, include popular picks such as chicken cacciatore, Francese, Marsala and piccata.
Seafood selections include shrimp scampi, clams with white sauce and mussels marinara over pasta.
"Everything has been selling really well, but people have especially been loving our pizza," Darwsan said. "It's a New York-style pizza with a unique and delicious sauce. We also have Sicilian and grandma pizzas, which have also been popular. All of our menu items feature high-quality ingredients, like fresh mozzarella and premium olive oil."
More than a dozen gourmet pizzas, starting at $13.95, include options like General Tso's chicken, Mediterranean, taco and meat lover (sausage, ham, meatball and pepperoni).
Other menu highlights include burgers, gyros, wraps, paninis, hot and cold subs, chicken wings, salads and side orders such as bacon cheese fries, fried ravioli, garlic knots and zucchini sticks.
Specials include two regular gyros and fries for $14.95; two cheesesteaks and two orders of fries for $20; two large pizzas for $22; and a large cheese pizza, an order of wings and a 2-liter soda for $25.
Amore, which means "love" in Italian, is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays.
Takeout, delivery and catering are available. Info: 610-438-1309.