PALMER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A new restaurant serving a variety of Asian specialties is nearing completion in the Palmer Town Center.
Hoolala K-Chicken & Ramen House, offering Korean fried chicken, Japanese ramen and bubble tea, is expected to open within the next few weeks at 759 S. 25th St., next to Jill's Hallmark, an operator said.
The space, which previously housed a Papa Johns pizza shop, is undergoing extensive renovations that include new flooring, counters, kitchen equipment, pendant lighting and electrical and plumbing work.
Wallpaper showing some of the restaurant's dishes is displayed near the entrance, and a new banquette is being constructed along the dining room's opposite wall.
The restaurant will supplement other restaurants in the Palmer Town Center, including Ho Ho Wok Chinese Restaurant and the newly opened Cancun Mexican Restaurant a couple of doors down.
