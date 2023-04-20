PALMER TWP., Pa. – A business offering sweet and savory Asian treats has joined the Easton area's restaurant roster.
VL Sandwiches, Boba Tea & Mochi Donut, offering Vietnamese-style banh mi sandwiches, Japanese-style mochi doughnuts and more, opened Thursday at 3140 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township.
The renovated space, in the Rosemont Village shopping center, previously housed sandwich shop chain Jimmy John's, which closed in 2021.
Customers can choose from more than a half dozen banh mi sandwiches, $9.99 each, including Vietnamese ham, chicken, grilled pork sausage, meatball and fish.
Sandwiches are served on long, crisp rolls and feature a variety of herbs, spices and pickled and fresh vegetables such as carrots and cucumbers.
Other savory items include egg rolls, spring rolls, Vietnamese steamed buns, mochi corn dogs and noodle dishes such as rice noodles with grilled pork, lettuce, egg roll, roasted peanut and fish sauce.
Customers also can enjoy salads, including papaya (with shrimp and pork) and spring (with chicken, shrimp or pork).
For individuals with a sweet tooth, another major draw is the large variety of mochi doughnuts, $3.50 each, $18 for a half dozen or $35 for a dozen.
More than a dozen flavors of mochi doughnuts are available, including black sesame, matcha, Cheetos, spicy Cheetos, fruity cereal, milk chocolate, Nutella, strawberry, coconut, matcha, caramel, taro and cinnamon brown sugar.
"Everything is made from scratch daily using fresh ingredients, including the dough for our doughnuts," co-owner Na Le said. "For the dough, we use flour, eggs, vegetable oil and high-quality shortening, which makes a big difference. What's really great about mochi doughnuts is how much moister and chewier they are than regular doughnuts, which are often pretty dry."
A wide array of specialty drinks, including boba tea, fruit tea, hot tea and Vietnamese coffee, is also available.
Boba tea, $6.50 for a 16-ounce cup and $8.50 for a 24-ounce cup, is available in more than two dozen flavors, including brown sugar milk, chocolate, honeydew, lavender, lychee, mango, red bean and watermelon.
VL Sandwiches, Boba Tea & Mochi Donut, with indoor seating for 25 customers, is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Outdoor seating is coming soon, Le said.