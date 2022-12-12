EASTON, Pa. - A new restaurant with Australian and Bavarian influences is taking root in downtown Easton.
Kabinett Wine Bar & Garden, offering premium wine, international cuisine and a "glam hunting lodge vibe," is set to open Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 125 Northampton St., according to a news release.
The business is owned by husband and wife Jason Hoy and Melane Hansche, who also operate Tucker, an Australia-themed cafe and provisions store that is reopening in a new, larger space - next to Kabinett - in 2023.
Hoy, an Aussie fine wine professional and Riesling specialist, and Hansche, a Bavarian native and deputy editor of Food & Wine magazine, created Kabinett's unique dining space - complete with "a glam hunting lodge vibe, a splash of Aussie irreverence, and a touch of Art Deco elegance," the release states.
The establishment aims to democratize premium wines without the typical high markups, and the wine list promises to be a "fun romp across Germany, Australia, Europe and beyond."
As of Dec. 10, the restaurant has been granted a provisional liquor license and will launch with a small wine list, growing to its full glory in the coming weeks.
“Our vision is to create one of the most compelling new wine-forward restaurants in the region — one that’s not in New York or Philly, which are both 90 minutes away," Hoy said. "We aim to turn the traffic around by offering an elevated food and wine experience that’s bold, a little cheeky, and totally delicious. The restaurant will also offer a small, tightly curated list of Australian and German beers and classic batched cocktails showcasing Aussie spirits."
Kabinett is a German term that refers to the location where German winemakers historically kept special bottles for themselves rather than offering them for sale.
At Easton's new wine-forward restaurant, the team plans to shun such selfishness and share the special bottles with everyone.
The name also is a nod to the off-dry style of Riesling, a versatile grape that thrives in both German and Australian soil, reflecting the owners' roots.
Kabinett's food will lean into the format of most Australian wine bars by offering a full restaurant menu "inspired by an international palate of assertive, wine-friendly flavors," including deliciously salty Spanish conservas, rich French charcuterie and vibrant vegetable-forward dishes.
“The words wine bar might throw people a bit, but we’ll be offering much more than snacks," Hansche said. "We’re a restaurant that happens to have a serious wine list at its heart."
Hoy and Hansche's vision has been brought to life by lead chefs Jacob Watson and Paige Robinson, who both spent their formative years at Salisbury Township's Bolete, a James Beard-nominated restaurant.
Kabinett's fall launch menu features playful takes on classics like steak tartare — with black garlic, espresso, capers, preserved kumquat, and shrimp crackers, as well as creative vegetable dishes such as “pastrami” beets and roasted honeynut squash with mole Amarillo and pepita trail mix.
The culinary team also crafted a wide array of heartier dishes such as crispy branzino with lemon and herb salad and spiced labneh; roast chicken with mousseline, potato pave, chanterelles and crispy kale; and braised beef cheek with sunchoke puree, ground cherry, mushrooms, and chicharron.
Most small plates are between $10 and $16, while large dishes start at $24.
Hoy and Hansche meticulously designed Kabinett with a "playful yet elegant Bavarian theme," according to the release.
Customer will find textures and tones of warm wood, gray felt and hunter greens as well as German-sourced, 10-point stag antlers, all nods to Hansche’s hometown in the Bavarian Alps.
With help from friends, the couple crafted much of the room by hand, including the generously sized oak and brass tables and upholstered banquettes.
Custom Art Deco lights were hand blown by Olde Brick Lighting in Lititz, Lancaster County, and a custom cast concrete bar was made by Bethlehem-based Majestic Concrete.
In late spring, Hoy and Hansche plan to open Kabinett Wine Garden adjacent to the restaurant.
Overlooking the Delaware River, the 150-seat patio will lean into a Tirolean Heuriger tradition — a wine garden with rustic long tables, a casual menu of rotisserie chickens and salads, and quaffable wine and sessionable beer served from Gertie, a vintage '70s restored caravan.
Hot on the wine garden's heels will be the rebirth of Tucker, Hoy and Hansche's Australian café and provisions store that’s been in hibernation since 2021.
The couple debuted Tucker in 2017 at Easton's Simon Silk Mill before temporarily closing the business in preparation for its move downtown.
"In its new location next to Kabinett, it will be a 12,000-foot grocery and general store, aiming to fill the gap for fresh produce and staples for a growing community of downtown Easton residents, as well as offering casual meals, boutique provisions, and a retail wine store," the release states.
Hoy and Hansche aim to continue the community work they started at Tucker — at one point they were the second largest supplier of fresh produce to food banks in the city — by creating a community-minded business model, building in opportunities for their guests to pay it forward and support local charitable programs.
The couple also is striving to create a fairer, more equitable and more sustainable hospitality model, paying above a living wage, providing health care and benefits to full-time staff, and pooling tips equally between all their employees, front and back of house.
“We want to invest in our people and in our community, not just because it’s the right thing to do, but because it’s good business,” Hoy said.
Kabinett is open Wednesday through Saturday for dinner (beginning at 6 p.m.) and Sunday for lunch (beginning at 11 a.m.).
A few seats will be available for walk-ins, but reservations through RESY are highly recommended. Info: kabinettwinebar.com.