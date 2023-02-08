BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - A longstanding food stand has found new life in Northampton County.
Grieco's Hot Sizzling Grill & More, offering burgers, cheesesteaks, hot dogs and more, opened Dec. 18 at 279 W. Moorestown Road in Bushkill Township.
The building previously housed other fast-casual eateries, including an express location of Blue Moo Ice Cream Shop & More, which continues to operate at its main location on Community Drive in Moore Township, and most recently, Walker's Hot Dogs & More, which closed in late 2022 after three years of business as the owners moved out of the area.
Grieco's, featuring drive-thru and walk-up service, is operated by husband and wife Angelo and Eileen Grieco.
Breakfast, lunch and dinner are offered Tuesday through Sunday.
"We carried over a lot of the food from Walker's, but we also have new items and specials," Eileen said.
Some new additions include gyros, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken fries, potato sticks, kielbasi and kraut sandwiches and sausage, pepper and onion sandwiches.
Other menu highlights include breakfast sandwiches such as the "heart attack on a roll" (sausage, bacon, pork roll, egg, cheese and hash browns); burgers such as barbecue, California and Jersey (topped with pork roll); hot dogs such as bacon-wrapped, chili cheese and Italian; and hoagies (made with Boar's Head products) such as Italian, roast beef and cheese and turkey and cheese.
Burgers and hoagies start at $6.30 and $6.50, respectively, while cheesesteaks are priced between $9 and $11.55.
Hot dogs are $2.35 each, and if you buy six hot dogs, you get one free.
There are also "from the fryer" selections such as boom boom shrimp, breaded mushrooms, cheese curds and pierogies; and desserts such as hard ice cream, soft ice cream (seasonal) and milkshakes.
Hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Outdoor seating is available. Info: 610-365-2310.