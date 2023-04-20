ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Enjoy a taste of Paris without the expensive airfare at a new French bistro, popping up weekly in Allentown's West End.
Sophistiqué - French Bistro, a unique pop-up collaboration between French pastry chef Sophie Vandecasteele and neighborhood eatery Jay's Local, is serving made-from-scratch French favorites such as croissants, quiches, macarons and madeleines 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at Jay's Local, 2301 W. Liberty St.
Vandecasteele, who was born and raised in France and moved to the United States about seven years ago, held pop-up events in 2022 at Jay's Local where she sold pre-packaged items such as shortbread cookies, hazelnut cakes and quiches such as red pepper and feta, bacon and cheese and salmon and cheese.
The bistro differs from these previous appearances as Vandecasteele is making the food fresh on-site and it is held regularly every Saturday.
"Jay's Local has been involved in hosting pop-up shops at our location since opening in October 2019, but Bistro Sophistique which takes place every Saturday is a first of its kind," Jay's Local owner Lyell Scherline said. "Last Saturday was our kick-off and it was well received in the community. The Muhlenberg students, West End Allentown community and all who attended truly enjoyed the authentic French delicacies made fresh in Allentown."
"I was looking for a brick-and-mortar space, and Jay's Local is a great spot," Vandecasteele said. "Lyell is very nice and helping a lot of small businesses. He keeps believing in what I'm doing."
Vandecasteele is a mostly self-taught chef, who also received her pastry arts degree in France.
At Sophistiqué, she's offering a menu of handmade French pastries such as lemon tarts and pain au chocolat (buttery and flaky croissant with two sticks of dark chocolate) along with classic French dishes such as various quiches and croque monsieur (classic bistro sandwich featuring ham, cheese and Bechamel sauce on grain bread; add egg for croque madame).
Jay's Local provides the drinks, including the "Local Freeze" (blend of cold brew, banana, Nutella and vanilla ice cream), espresso-based drinks such as lattes and Americano and infused iced teas such as strawberry lavender.
The food menu is updated weekly, but popular selections such as croissants, macarons and quiches will be staples, Vandecasteele said.
Other menu highlights from Saturday's kick-off event included chocolate mousse, everything baguettes, croissants with egg and cheese (bacon also available), salads with French vinaigrette, madeleines (buttery little soft cakes), cinnamon cruffins (croissants in a muffin shape tossed in cinnamon sugar) and Parisian flan (flaky pastry filled with a rich vanilla custard cream).
"The menu is a work in progress and will change slightly based on how people respond to the offerings," Vandecasteele said. "I'm also going to have a pastry du jour, featuring fresh, seasonal ingredients. For example, with strawberry season coming up, I'd probably offer a fresh strawberry tart in the near future."
Through her pre-packaged offerings, sold under the brand name "Chef Sophie," Vandecasteele continues to build name recognition in the Lehigh Valley.
Last year, she sold her baked goods at the Bethlehem Rose Garden Farmers Market, and this year, she plans to sell them at the Saucon Valley Farmers Market, 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown (9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays beginning May 7).
She also accepts pre-orders for cakes, large quantities of cookies and other custom orders. Customers can contact her at 610-618-2311 or bychefsophie@gmail.com.
Sophistiqué is a counter-service operation, and no reservations are accepted. Indoor and outdoor seating are available.
For the latest Sophistiqué happenings, including weekly menu drops, follow Chef Sophie's pages on Facebook and Instagram.